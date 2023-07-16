The Foyle Cup can give promising youngsters the breakthrough they need, believes Conor Bradley

Football

Castlederg native Conor Bradley’s career has taken off since his Foyle Cup involvement having now become a full Northern Ireland international

Several thousand young footballers from across Ireland and further afield will participate in this year’s Foyle Cup.

The tournament, which will feature over 600 teams across 16 age categories, kicks off tomorrow, with the competition’s popular parade to follow on Tuesday.

The Foyle Cup has a rich history of showcasing future internationals such as Niall McGinn, Shane Ferguson, Robbie Keane, John O’Shea, Shay Given, James McClean and Kevin Kilbane.

A relatively recent addition to that is Northern Ireland and Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley, who, since playing at the Foyle Cup, has gone on to win 13 caps for Northern Ireland and be named Player of the Year during a loan stint with Bolton Wanderers last campaign.

He said: “It’s a class tournament and it definitely helped me. Loads of scouts are there so I’d say to players involved in it to give their all. I was very fortunate to have such a quality of tournament on my doorstep. I have some brilliant memories of playing in this tournament.

“It’s a great opportunity to play competitive games in a fun environment with your friends. There’s hundreds of local teams involved, so it’s great for football in this part of the world. It certainly contributed to my development as a youth player and I wish all the young players playing in this year’s event good luck. Enjoy the tournament and create wonderful memories for yourself.”

One of the highlights of the competition is the annual parade that sees thousands of budding young footballers march through Derry, with this year’s event setting off from Ulster University’s Londonderry Campus at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Secretary, commented: “The Foyle Cup parade holds great significance, not only for the countless young players who proudly march through the city, but also for their loved ones. We urge the entire community to gather and demonstrate their unwavering support for the teams during this memorable occasion.

“With this year’s Foyle Cup being larger in scale than ever before, we extend our immense gratitude to our incredible sponsors and partners for their invaluable contributions in orchestrating this remarkable event.”