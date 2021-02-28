The league would benefit if managers were given an opportunity to create NIFL forum, argues Tipton

Portadown's Matthew Tipton has called for a managers' forum to be established in order for Irish League bosses to be able to speak to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) about pressing issues in the game.

Club chairmen and directors from each Danske Bank Premiership club already have regular committee meetings with NIFL, but Tipton feels bringing managers together with the powers-that-be over the course of a season would give them the chance to put forward and debate ideas that could benefit Irish League football.

Tipton told Sunday Life Sport: "When you speak to managers in the Premiership, you hear a lot of the same frustrations. We have ideas that could better the game here and would like to put those points across to the football authorities, so I would love to see a managers' forum set up whereby we could speak to NIFL about our thoughts, concerns and issues that affect our players.

"I appreciate that all the clubs already have representatives who meet with NIFL and I'm not saying they do a bad job. What I am saying is that managers would often have different things they would like to discuss.

"We want to help the game and I believe communication with NIFL would do that."

In weekly contact with many of his peers around the League, Tipton feels they would welcome an opportunity to air their views to NIFL big hitters such as Chairman Gerard Lawlor, who it is understood would be open to the idea.

"I think if managers could have a meeting with NIFL before the start of the season, one during and another at the end as a review it would benefit everyone," he said.

"I'm aware players are trying to get a players' committee up and running here and I think that is a good idea for them to have a voice.

"As managers, we want to do what's best for our club and our players, and something that comes to mind is when next season will start because, due to circumstances which everyone gets, we are trying to cram a nine-month season into six-and-a-half months and then there is the possibility that the players might only have a short break before they have pre-season.

"These are issues which I feel managers understand and would like to offer opinion and thoughts on to the powers-that-be. Another one is the relationship between managers and referees, which a lot of us would like to be improved.

"When I was in England, the manager and captain used to go in before a game and speak to the referee and his assistants and everyone knew where they stood, but that's not the done thing in the Irish League. I think if we built relationships it would be better for all."