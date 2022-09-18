The sabotage which has jeopardised the future of the Mid-Antrim 150 was a cowardly act

Police look on as workers try to clean oil from a section of the Mid-Antrim 150 road race circuit at Clough

Having a grievance about whether a motorbike road race should or should not be held is one thing, but to sneak out under the cover of darkness, like a thief in the night, and spread oil, nails and broken glass on the circuit certainly takes the definition of a person’s depravity to a whole new low.

For the life of me, I cannot fathom what right-thinking people could do such a thing. It beggars belief just how anyone could stoop so low and perform such a cowardly act.

However, once again the Mid-Antrim 150 road race — which was also sabotaged back in 2011 — fell victim to a dreadful act of disruption in the hours of darkness the night before it was scheduled to take place.

This was the final road race of the season and also heralded the return of this particular event to the Clough circuit for the first time since 2016.

I know the Mid-Antrim club had worked tirelessly to get this race back onto the calendar and just weeks ago had the 3.5-mile circuit completely resurfaced, but I now feel major question marks will hang over the very possibility of the race ever taking place at its current home again.

Given the mountain of problems the club have encountered over recent years, could you blame them if they finally pulled the curtain down and said enough is enough?

Some feel this latest act of sabotage was a direct result of the club deciding to run the race a couple of days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and not following the example of several other sports by cancelling the event as a mark of respect.

As fate had it, I would have missed the race anyhow as I was scheduled to be working at the Coleraine v Crusaders game, but the Irish Football Association had taken a reasonably early decision to postpone all football fixtures — a decision which I applauded.

However, cancelling a national motorbike road race, particularly at the very last minute, presents a much bigger problem than postponing a football match.

Finding a replacement date for a race this year would have been nigh on impossible, as would the task of obtaining another road closing order.

Rescheduling a football match will be much less problematic.

It’s not such a big deal, but to consider doing likewise with the very last road race of the season would have been a logistical impossibility, so it’s highly unfair to draw any realistic comparison between the two sports and the validity of postponements.

Nevertheless, provided the Mid-Antrim club had explored every avenue, consulted with the local residents’ association, all of the relevant authorities and got the thumbs up to stage the race, then they were perfectly within their rights to continue with the event.

I’m quite sure that the club would also have found a way for everyone at the event to show a mark of respect following the passing of the Queen.

This dispute could and should have been sorted and settled around a table with all those concerned in the room, certainly not in the dark of night by an act of sabotage, and I can only hope that the PSNI catch those responsible — they deserve to be named and shamed at the very least.

I’m loving the League Cup

The BetMcLean League Cup has become one of the most prestigious knockout competitions in Irish League football and there is always the chance of an upset — which is exactly what we got this week when Championship side Dundela dumped out one of the competition favourites in Crusaders.

When such tournaments kick-off, the law of averages will state that the Premiership teams will win — and in some cases very comfortably — against their lower opposition, but we should all know by now that football doesn’t work like that, as Niall Currie and his players proved against the Crues.

Yes, some of the lower tier clubs did get a bit of a thumping, but some other Premiership sides like Ballymena United and Newry City endured quite a scare, having to go to extra-time or penalties before seeing off their opponents.

Although their respective League titles are the ones every club wants to win, there is no doubt that competitions such as the BetMcLean League cup do add even more magic, mystery, and mystique to our football season and long may that continue.

Great night at Bourneview

On Friday, I had the pleasure of being the host and guest speaker at the 60th anniversary celebratory dinner for top Mid-Ulster intermediate club Bourneview Mill — and what a night it was.

I was joined on stage by fellow special guest, the former Spurs, Watford and, of course, Northern Ireland hero Gerry Armstrong and the big lad brought the house down as he recounted many of his special memories from a packed career.

We arrived at our hotel at around 4pm and were immediately picked up and taken to the club’s impressive Pepperton Park ground, a short distance outside Portadown, and right away we were both blown away by the facilities which this hugely progressive club have constructed over a number of years.

A superb real grass playing surface is complemented by modern dressing rooms, a players’ lounge and designated family areas in what is a real hub for the community.

During the gala dinner, which was held at Portadown Golf Club, several club members gave a real insight into the club’s 60 year history and the attention to detail which the organising committee had obviously devoted great time and effort to was yet another example of why this club is the envy of so many others at Intermediate level; they exude so much dedication and commitment that they could give many sides who compete at higher levels a real lesson on how it should be done.

I keep saying that sport is for all, irrespective of colour, class, or creed and that’s why it really pleases me when I see clubs like Bourneview Mill build those bridges in our community which many politicians simply cannot — Stormont take heed!

On behalf of Gerry and myself, I’d like to say a massive thank you for allowing us to be part of your special night. We thoroughly enjoyed it and without doubt your club is a credit not only to the Northern Ireland football family, but especially to your local community.

Keep up the great work and the very best of luck for the future, you most definitely have earned it.