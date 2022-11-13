The touchline antics from some managers are getting out of hand and they need to cut it out

I don’t think there’s any doubt that petulance is most definitely on the rise in football.

I honestly cannot remember it ever being as prevalent as it is nowadays.

Faking injury, diving, cheating and surrounding referees in large numbers in a blatant attempt to intimidate them is pretty much commonplace in our sport — particularly cross channel — and, if I’m perfectly honest, it sickens me to the pit of my stomach.

However, I am a firm believer that leadership and guidance have to come from the top, from the manager and the coaching staff. It is they who must lead by example.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with passion, in fact it’s a great attribute for everyone involved in sport to have and it’s a fine line which differentiates, but some managers have become so animated on the touchline that it amazes me none of them have got a slap on the mouth by now.

The former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was a prime example, leaping and snarling up and down the touchline like a kangaroo in heat, disputing virtually every call, and quite frankly behaving like a lunatic, more likely than not in an attempt to win over his club’s fans. Play-acting in an attempt to win the supporters’ faith, what absolute idiocy.

When teams see a manager or some of the coaching staff ranting and raving on the touchline, it does absolutely zero to encourage players to clean up their act.

I’m not convinced that having both dugouts in such close proximity is a great idea either, particularly when we have the fourth official stuck there on the peace-line between them.

When I draw a comparison with other sports, and in particular rugby, I immediately note that most of the managers are sat up at the very back of the stand, well away from the action where they undoubtedly have a much better view of proceedings. They communicate with their bench via electronic technology and I don’t ever see managers in rugby going through anything like the same repertoire of antics that I see in football.

We can continue to sweep our shortcomings under the carpet if we so choose and pretend it’s all part of the game — but it’s not and never was.

By all means feel free to show and express your emotion, but the length some managers and coaches take it to is totally unacceptable and, indeed, embarrassing.

We’ve already had more than our fair share of referees who love to be the centre of attention in games, so the last thing we now need is for any of our managers and coaches wanting to steal some of that thunder from cross-channel for themselves.

It takes a long, long time to gain proper respect in football, but it only takes a split second to lose it all. Some people would do well to remember that.

Aaron Hughes is just what the IFA need as Technical Director

Even though he was giving nothing away when we played a round of golf together a couple of weeks ago, I had a wee inkling that Aaron Hughes had to get the nod from the Irish Football Association to become their new Technical Director.

I have always felt that positions such as this have to go to the person best suited to deal with everything that goes with the job, both in a practical and administrational sense.

The successful candidate had to have a feel for the job, know the country and the people who live in it.

They must also be articulate, respected by people in the sport and it definitely helps when you have served your country over 100 times with such pride and distinction and are held in such high esteem by your fellow pros. Quite simply, Aaron is that man.

Not everyone who lands on these shores with a polished English tongue is a Godsend or indeed the answer to all our football needs, far from it.

This choice by the IFA is an extremely important one and I am delighted to say that, for me, they have got it absolutely spot-on.

Ahoghill Thistle hit heights in charity drive

Footballers in general take plenty of stick from several quarters — and I will also give them my fair share, particularly when I feel they have let themselves and the sport down — but by the same token, believe me when I say that the vast majority of players do a lot for charity and I once again got to see that first hand in Ballymena last weekend.

Ahoghill Thistle were the club and I was very privileged to step in as sub for my old amigo Jackie Fullerton, who had pulled a hamstring, and host their sell-out gala dinner in the Great Hall at Galgorm Manor, from which all proceeds went to that wonderful and most deserving of causes, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The Ballymena Saturday Morning League club had obviously worked tirelessly in the weeks and months leading up to the event and, as well as having sold out every available table and seat, had also sourced a good quantity of high profile lots which really helped boost the overall sum raised on the night.

We also had the long-serving Children’s Hospice fundraiser supreme Catherine O’Hara present to give an account of exactly how important the hospice is, and indeed how crucial fundraising events such as the one organised by Ahoghill Thistle are to those children who are just not as fortunate as most.

This was Thistle’s third annual gala dinner and I believe the total sum raised this year was the best yet — testimony once again that, despite a cost of living crisis and with money scarce, the club and all of those in attendance still managed to generate thousands for the hospice.

All that remains is for me to salute the two main men, Stuarty and Gary, who liaised with me in the run-up to the event and who were the driving force behind what was nothing short of a great night for everyone.

This gesture by so many is living proof that footballers, and our clubs, can and do help the less fortunate — often a lot more than they are very often given credit for.

Keith Farmer was special on and off the track

When this country needs some positive headlines, more often than not it’s sport that comes up trumps and motorcycle racers have always played a major part in that.

Names like Dunlop, Reid and Rea have all gone on to become British, European and World Champions — and you can also add the name Farmer to that select band who have gone on to do it on the big stage.

That’s why it was desperately sad to hear the heartbreaking news that our four-time British Champion Keith Farmer had passed away at the age of 35. The ‘Clogher Bullet’ was a superb pilot who did most of his talking on the track.

I send my prayers and sincere condolences to the Farmer family circle. Your boy did your family, the sport and our country proud.