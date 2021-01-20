The transfer value of Northern Ireland's squad: How Ian Baraclough's side are rated as Jamal Lewis tops the list
Northern Ireland's senior international football team is valued less than Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, according to one of Europe's leading and most respected football statistic websites.
The side that Ian Baraclough selected for the Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia last November, comes in at a sum total of £37.261m as per Transfermarkt compared to Mount, who is valued at £40m.
The most valuable Northern Ireland player is left-back Jamal Lewis, who joined Newcastle United last year for £13.5m.
With international duties on the back burner until March, when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin, our players are concentrating on club football despite the current coronavirus restrictions.
Sunday Life Sport has taken a look at the valuations of the players (using the starting XI and subs for the Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia), who has risen in value and who has decreased, according to Transfermarkt.
Northern Ireland fans will immediately raise their eyebrows at the site's valuation of Stuart Dallas, the Cookstown Cafu virtually an ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa's exciting Leeds United team.
The 29-year-old is valued at just £2.7m, compared to the £13.5m Lewis is reckoned to be worth in today's market since being linked with Liverpool and swapping Norwich City for the Magpies last summer.
Most Northern Ireland fans would undoubtedly tell you that Dallas is worth much more when wearing the famous green shirt than his younger team-mate.
Jonny Evans is acknowledged as a classy defender, one of the best in the Premier League and flying high with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City team.
Even at the age of 33, the rangy centre-half is STILL valued higher than the two transfer fees paid for him.
When the Newtownabbey man left Old Trafford in August 2015 for West Brom after nine years at his boyhood club, the Baggies got him for just £7.5m - an incredible bargain.
Even more astonishing is the fact that when Evans left The Hawthorns for the King Power Stadium in August 2018, the Foxes paid a trifling £3.6m, mere loose change to some of the billionaire owners of Premier League clubs.
Paddy McNair, another Old Trafford graduate, has seen his value drop by £1.35m despite his Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock declaring last month: "As a player, as a pro, as a person, I've never had a better specimen than this. He's the best I've ever seen."
Seven of Northern Ireland's nominal starters are worth at least £1m: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Craig Cathcart and George Saville joining the aforementioned Evans, Dallas, McNair and Lewis.
Skipper Steven Davis is still valued at £900k despite the Rangers midfielder recently turning 36, while Gavin Whyte is the most valuable player on the subs bench at £900k.
For a little perspective, the four most valuable players in the Premier League are Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mo Salah, all estimated to be worth £108m each.
The entire value of the Northern Ireland players is higher than that of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (£36m), but less than both Chelsea's Mount and Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at £40.5m.
However, Northern Ireland players and supporters have got used to being underestimated over the years - just ask England 16 years ago.
Northern Ireland squad player values
Starting XI in Euro Play-Off Final v Slovakia
Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Club: Burnley
Signed: August 2019
Contract: Until June 2024
Current value: £1.08m
Highest value: £1.35m (June 2019)
Stuart Dallas
Club: Leeds United
Signed: August 2015
Contract: Until June 2023
Current value: £2.7m
Highest value: £2.7m
Jamal Lewis
Club: Newcastle United
Signed: September 2020
Contract: Until June 2025
Current value: £13.5m
Highest value: £13.5m
Jonny Evans
Club: Leicester City
Signed: July 2018
Contract: Until June 2023
Current value: £9m
Highest value: £13.5m (Oct 2017)
Craig Cathcart
Club: Watford
Signed: July 2014
Contract: Until June 2023
Current value: £2.25m
Highest value: £3.5m (June 2019)
Paddy McNair
Club: Middlesbrough
Signed: July 2018
Contract: Until June 2024
Current value: £2.7m
Highest value: £4.05m (July 2015)
Steven Davis
Club: Rangers
Signed: July 2019
Contract: Until May 2021
Current value: £900k
Highest value: £7.2m (Oct 2010)
George Saville
Club: Middlesbrough
Signed: January 2019
Contract: Until June 2022
Current value: £3.6m
Highest value: £6.3m (Feb 2019)
Niall McGinn
Club: Aberdeen
Signed: January 2018
Contract: Until May 2021
Current value: £473k
Highest value: £900k (Oct 2010)
Josh Magennis
Club: Hull City
Signed: August 2019
Contract: Until June 2021
Current value: £540k
Highest value: £675k
Conor Washington
Club: Charlton Athletic
Signed: August 2020
Contract: Until June 2022
Current value: £518k
Highest value: £1.8m (Apr 2016)
Substitutes
Gavin Whyte (on loan at Hull City) - £900k
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) - £540k
Kyle Lafferty (Unattached) - £360k
Liam Boyce (Hearts) - £360k
Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) - £225k
Shane Ferguson (Millwall) - £540k
Conor Hazard (Celtic) - £90k
Ali McCann (St Johnstone) - £540k
Daniel Ballard (on loan at Blackpool) n/a
Michael McGovern (Norwich City) - £225k
Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland) - £360k
Michael Smith (Hearts) - £405k