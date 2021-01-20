The transfer value of Northern Ireland's squad: How Ian Baraclough's side are rated as Jamal Lewis tops the list

Northern Ireland's senior international football team is valued less than Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, according to one of Europe's leading and most respected football statistic websites.

The side that Ian Baraclough selected for the Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia last November, comes in at a sum total of £37.261m as per Transfermarkt compared to Mount, who is valued at £40m.

The most valuable Northern Ireland player is left-back Jamal Lewis, who joined Newcastle United last year for £13.5m.

With international duties on the back burner until March, when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin, our players are concentrating on club football despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

Sunday Life Sport has taken a look at the valuations of the players (using the starting XI and subs for the Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia), who has risen in value and who has decreased, according to Transfermarkt.

Northern Ireland fans will immediately raise their eyebrows at the site's valuation of Stuart Dallas, the Cookstown Cafu virtually an ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa's exciting Leeds United team.

The 29-year-old is valued at just £2.7m, compared to the £13.5m Lewis is reckoned to be worth in today's market since being linked with Liverpool and swapping Norwich City for the Magpies last summer.

Most Northern Ireland fans would undoubtedly tell you that Dallas is worth much more when wearing the famous green shirt than his younger team-mate.

Jonny Evans is acknowledged as a classy defender, one of the best in the Premier League and flying high with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City team.

Even at the age of 33, the rangy centre-half is STILL valued higher than the two transfer fees paid for him.

When the Newtownabbey man left Old Trafford in August 2015 for West Brom after nine years at his boyhood club, the Baggies got him for just £7.5m - an incredible bargain.

Even more astonishing is the fact that when Evans left The Hawthorns for the King Power Stadium in August 2018, the Foxes paid a trifling £3.6m, mere loose change to some of the billionaire owners of Premier League clubs.

Paddy McNair, another Old Trafford graduate, has seen his value drop by £1.35m despite his Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock declaring last month: "As a player, as a pro, as a person, I've never had a better specimen than this. He's the best I've ever seen."

Seven of Northern Ireland's nominal starters are worth at least £1m: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Craig Cathcart and George Saville joining the aforementioned Evans, Dallas, McNair and Lewis.

Skipper Steven Davis is still valued at £900k despite the Rangers midfielder recently turning 36, while Gavin Whyte is the most valuable player on the subs bench at £900k.

For a little perspective, the four most valuable players in the Premier League are Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mo Salah, all estimated to be worth £108m each.

The entire value of the Northern Ireland players is higher than that of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (£36m), but less than both Chelsea's Mount and Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at £40.5m.

However, Northern Ireland players and supporters have got used to being underestimated over the years - just ask England 16 years ago.

Northern Ireland squad player values

Starting XI in Euro Play-Off Final v Slovakia

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Club: Burnley

Signed: August 2019

Contract: Until June 2024

Current value: £1.08m

Highest value: £1.35m (June 2019)

Stuart Dallas

Club: Leeds United

Signed: August 2015

Contract: Until June 2023

Current value: £2.7m

Highest value: £2.7m

Jamal Lewis

Club: Newcastle United

Signed: September 2020

Contract: Until June 2025

Current value: £13.5m

Highest value: £13.5m

Jonny Evans

Club: Leicester City

Signed: July 2018

Contract: Until June 2023

Current value: £9m

Highest value: £13.5m (Oct 2017)

Craig Cathcart

Club: Watford

Signed: July 2014

Contract: Until June 2023

Current value: £2.25m

Highest value: £3.5m (June 2019)

Paddy McNair

Club: Middlesbrough

Signed: July 2018

Contract: Until June 2024

Current value: £2.7m

Highest value: £4.05m (July 2015)

Steven Davis

Club: Rangers

Signed: July 2019

Contract: Until May 2021

Current value: £900k

Highest value: £7.2m (Oct 2010)

George Saville

Club: Middlesbrough

Signed: January 2019

Contract: Until June 2022

Current value: £3.6m

Highest value: £6.3m (Feb 2019)

Niall McGinn

Club: Aberdeen

Signed: January 2018

Contract: Until May 2021

Current value: £473k

Highest value: £900k (Oct 2010)

Josh Magennis

Club: Hull City

Signed: August 2019

Contract: Until June 2021

Current value: £540k

Highest value: £675k

Conor Washington

Club: Charlton Athletic

Signed: August 2020

Contract: Until June 2022

Current value: £518k

Highest value: £1.8m (Apr 2016)

Substitutes

Gavin Whyte (on loan at Hull City) - £900k

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) - £540k

Kyle Lafferty (Unattached) - £360k

Liam Boyce (Hearts) - £360k

Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) - £225k

Shane Ferguson (Millwall) - £540k

Conor Hazard (Celtic) - £90k

Ali McCann (St Johnstone) - £540k

Daniel Ballard (on loan at Blackpool) n/a

Michael McGovern (Norwich City) - £225k

Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland) - £360k

Michael Smith (Hearts) - £405k