'There has been a mess up': David Healy furious at Irish FA blunder as Joel Cooper's Linfield return delayed by registration mishap

Joel Cooper has been made to wait for his Linfield return

Linfield boss David Healy has taken a swipe at the Irish FA after a registration blunder at the governing body forced him to withdraw on-loan signing Joel Cooper just 40 minutes before kick-off against Warrenpoint Town yesterday.

Healy had included Cooper in his starting XI for the Danske Bank Premiership match at Windsor Park - which the Blues comfortably won 6-0 - but as the Northern Ireland squad member was going through his pre-match warm-up, the Linfield chief was informed that last season's Player of the Year was ineligible.

Cooper left the Blues last summer for League One Oxford United but has returned to Northern Ireland for personal reasons and was quickly snapped up by Healy until the end of the season.

Healy fumed: "It looks like a little bit of laziness on someone's behalf - someone hasn't done their job properly. It really doesn't surprise me."

When Healy initially re-signed 24-year-old Cooper, he hoped to have him available for the Glenavon match at the start of this month, but his registration wasn't processed.

Linfield believed it would have gone through for yesterday's match, but Healy was told he had to pull the winger from the game.

"The Irish Football Association have had Joel Cooper's registration for three weeks," stated Healy last night.

"We tried to have him available for the Glenavon game, but the paperwork wasn't complete.

"The IFA were given Joel's contract, they signed it off, the loan agreement and all the relevant dates, but there has been a mess up.

"I had to pull Joel off the pitch at 2.20pm to tell him his registration hadn't gone through from our governing body. I must say it's a little bit embarrassing, but it doesn't surprise me."

A meeting has been arranged for tomorrow with new IFA man Andy Johnston, now in charge of registrations, left to sort out the matter.

Sunday Life Sport understands all loan deals in January would not have been registered.

The IFA last night told Sunday Life Sport: "We are aware of a loan registration issue and are working with the club to resolve the matter ahead of the Danske Bank Premiership fixture on Tuesday."

But that's no consolation for Healy, whose team, even without Cooper, stormed to a thumping 6-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

"The thing that annoys me is they have been sitting on this for three weeks,"added the former Northern Ireland striker. "We thought everything had been processed.

"Obviously, someone has it stuck on their desk or laptop. I spoke to the chairman, Roy McGivern, and general manager, Pat Fenlon, before the game. As a club, we were left with no choice.

"Had we gone ahead and played Joel, we would have left ourselves open. The best thing to do was take the player out.

"Thankfully, it didn't cost us in terms of the result, although it did cost Joel 90 minutes of game time.

"Sometimes in football you can do everything necessary as a player, manager and as a club, but you still get stung by someone's mediocre work ethic.

"You would think in this day and age, of touch telephones and emails, things would go through with ease. We are putting our trust in the Irish Football Association for testing, protocols, guidelines and whatever else.

"But we also put our trust in them when we send in paperwork. They need to make sure it's right before they sign it off. If it's not, adjust it. They had three weeks to do that, not one hour before a kick-off."