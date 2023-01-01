There’s still enough time for Portadown to escape the drop but the squad needs more experience, insists manager Niall Currie

Niall Currie believes that his Portadown side can complete the great escape by the end of the season.

The Ports are nine points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table and they will be 12 behind if they lose a 20th game against the team directly above them tomorrow.

Yet, Currie insists that even if they do not get anything from their clash with Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park, there are still enough matches to haul themselves off the bottom — if he can bring in all of his targets during this transfer window.

“We’re in dire need of experience, guys who have played at this level and can bring that experience and leadership to the squad,” says the Ports boss. “Our squad is so young. We have 17, 18 and 19 year olds and, while you can’t fault their honesty, they have a lot to learn.

“You’ve seen over the last couple of weeks a wee bit of naivety in the team but it hasn’t taken away from the fact they have done fantastically well.

“But they are being progressed really, really quickly and this League is a very cut-throat business so we have to give them time to develop and with a few more experienced players in the squad that will help them.

“If we can get the players we are trying for, there are points to be won right across the bottom six but we have to start picking them up.”

But a look at Portadown’s January fixture list would indicate that, even with those experienced players coming in, it is unlikely to be a quick fix.

After tomorrow’s huge tussle, the Ports have only one game against a bottom six side this month — a Friday night clash at home to Carrick Rangers — but either side of that they must travel to Coleraine and Larne before entertaining Champions Linfield.

The one ray of hope for Currie is that after seven successive games without a goal, never mind a point, from October to the first week of December, they have scored six in their last four games, although they have yielded only one victory, following the loss of their points after beating Newry City.

“Our performances have been much, much better and it’s small margins,” adds Currie.

“It was Glenavon’s experience that undone us on Boxing Day, with Skinner (Eoin Bradley) up top, a clever boy; (Matthew) Fitzpatrick, you look across their team and they are riddled with experience and we are absolutely the opposite to that and we just desperately need to add some experience, people who have been here and done it at this level. Hopefully we will be able to do that.”