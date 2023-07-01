Thriving Olivia Mehaffey hails influence of coach and psychologist in impressive return to form

Tandragee golfer Olivia Mehaffey has rediscovered her form on the course and secured a particularly notable tied-third finish in Finland

Olivia Mehaffey distinctly remembers sitting in the car after a Rose Ladies Series event a couple of months ago and having a heart-to-heart with coach Johnny Foster that really made her sit up and listen.

The Tandragee star, who had Foster caddying for her at the event, had just shot a disappointing 84 and was dealing with what she described as “the driver yips”. She hacked it around so badly, she concedes she actually felt sorry for Foster having to watch.

But rather than be upset with his protegee, the coach was a calming influence before they set off for Heathrow Airport. Having just started working with a sports psychologist, David Jenkins, earlier in the week, Foster urged Mehaffey to treat that side of her game just as importantly as anything to do with her swing.

“He said if I didn’t start taking the mental side seriously, he wasn’t sure how much longer I could keep doing this,” reveals Mehaffey, who at that time was on a run of just one made weekend in her last 16 events.

“That was the breaking point. Thankfully David was there and we got to work. It’s mad to think that was only two months ago.”

Since then, things have improved drastically for the better. She finally ended that unwanted run of missed weekends when she progressed at the German Masters two weeks ago – actually leading after the opening round before going on to finish tied for 12th – and then backed it up by making the cut at the Czech Open, finishing 50th.

And it all culminated yesterday in Mehaffey securing her best finish since turning professional in 2021, a four-under 68 in her final round at the Open by Pickala Golf Resort in Finland helping her end up tied-third on the leaderboard behind winner Carmen Alonso and Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson.

“It’s been so difficult recently, and it’s not that long ago I genuinely felt like I may never make a cut again. To get a third-placed finish so quickly is amazing,” adds the former Arizona State college star.

“Today I didn’t even play my best golf and I still managed to shoot four-under, so that’s a really nice sign for me. Definitely feel like things are going in the right direction, which is nice because I’ve put in so much work and I didn’t think I would be in this position again.

“There’s been a lot of doubt, so it’s nice to see everything come together.”

While the influence of Foster has been massive in helping Mehaffey rediscover her game, working with Jenkins has been revolutionary over the last few months as she has got back towards the right end of the standings.

It has been a tough 18 months for Mehaffey, who has had to deal with the loss of her father, Phillip, which led to a break from the game to work on her mental health before returning at the start of this season at the Kenya Open.

But in Jenkins, whom she calls after every round she plays, she has found someone who has become a confidant and source of great comfort, taking a burden off her shoulders when she goes to tournaments.

“It’s crazy to say this but it reminds me of the relationship I had with my dad, which is really nice. I trust him so much and it’s been huge for me,” says Mehaffey.

“Johnny and I have done everything we can do to help me play good golf on the course, but when you’re standing up there with these mental struggles, it doesn’t matter how well you’re swinging it; you have to be able to do it with a card in your hand.

“He (Jenkins) has made a big impact on me, helping me in so many ways like my dad did. It’s great to have him on my team.”

Another additional help came somewhat by accident when, while playing a social round with Tom McKibbin recently, she finally discovered what was wrong with her driver that had led to her developing the yips every time she teed it up each week.

“I was losing four or five shots each round off the tee,” she recalls.

“I was playing with Tom McKibbin recently, and he lifted my driver and asked why it was so long. Tom actually prompted me to go and get a driver fitting and I went to a shorter shaft, and that’s helped things immensely.

“Having a driver I love and that I can swing hard at and still hit it straight, that’s made a big difference.”

So, backed by a newfound confidence and a significant boost in the Race to Costa del Sol rankings on the Ladies European Tour off this finish, Mehaffey can now look forward with high hopes that she can compete at this level again.

She now has an extra start to look forward to at next week’s Aramco Team Series event in London after a week back home to recharge the batteries, and now her focus is on keeping this good run of form going.

“The good was always there. I was able to shoot birdies, it was just the bad was always there too,” adds Mehaffey.

“I didn’t think it was going to come so fast, and it was actually tough in Germany because I went from not making a cut to then being in contention and leading the tournament – that wasn’t the progression I’d thought!

“But it was coming. I knew I was playing well, I just didn’t think it would happen this quick.”