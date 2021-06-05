Tiernan Lynch hails Larne's 'miraculous' run to European football and vows it's only the beginning of big project

Emotional Larne boss Tiernan Lynch found it difficult to fight back the tears after his team wrote themselves into the history books in a night of drama at Inver Park.

Ace predator Davy McDaid grabbed a delicious double, sandwiched between a strike from Lee Lynch – goals that helped punch the East Antrim team’s ticket European football for the first time.

They not only earned a place in the UEFA Conference League, but also pocketed a £200,000 cash bonanza that goes with it.

The disappointments of losing the Irish Cup final against Linfield and failing to claim an automatic European slot after losing to Glentoran were forgotten as the Inver men partied at the finish – that celebration could go on for some time.

Spare a thought for Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville. They went down with all guns blazing but had only a fantastic strike from the impressive Daire O’Connor to show for their efforts.

“I’ve never been more pleased for a group of players, for a club, for an owner and for a town – they deserved very second of this,” said Lynch. “My only regret is we had to go as far as we did, putting ourselves through agony at times.

“But no matter what was thrown at these boys, they didn’t let it get to them. They took a dig on the chin in the Irish Cup final, they took a dig in the chin against Glentoran – a defeat that deprived us of automatic European qualification.

“We were outstanding to a man out there tonight. People question if we had the bottle for it, I think we answered that. We’ve had our problems in the latter part of the season, losing big players.

“I don’t want to be over dramatic, but what we’ve done in the last five weeks has been nothing short of miraculous.

“The club has been going 132 years and it’s our first time in European football – it means so much to everyone involved, especially for our owner Kenny Bruce.

“Some people were skeptical when he arrived, but he has been outstanding. He has the club at heart and he knows where we want to go as a club.

“This is only the start for us . . . we know what we want to do and we know where we want to go. We have a very clear vision. I couldn’t be any more proud of the players.”

In a frenetic start, Ryan Curran should have had visitors in front on nine minutes when he directed a close range header over the top following a superb cross from Seanna Foster.

Larne replied with Andy Mitchell firing a 25-yard blockbuster just over before John Herron zoned in on a Marty Donnelly corner kick onto to see his header crash off the post.

It was perhaps no surprise when Larne broke the deadlock on 33 minutes. Another Donnelly was pawed out by Aaron McCarey only to be gobbled up by Herron, whose attempt deflected off Levi Ives to McDaid and his finish was clinical.

Ronan Hale almost doubled his team’s advantage with a stinging drive from distance that dipped just over the crossbar. Then, at the other end, Rory Hale – Ronan’s bother – thought he had levels only to see his shot from the edge of the box curl past the post.

There was still time for Larne to carve out yet another chance when Hale met a Lee Lynch cross only for his acrobatic scissors kick flash just wide.

Whatever McLaughlin said to his team during the half-time cuppa worked a treat. They were back on terms just before the hour, Jamie Harney and Ryan Curran combined to set up O’Connor, who blistering 20-yard drive arrowed past Conor Mitchell.

And, just when the visitors threatened to take a grip on things, they were hit by a sucker punch. McDaid and Herron combined brilliantly on the right and, when the little striker drilled in a low cross, Lynch appeared at the back post to ram home.

The deal was sealed 10 minutes from time. Mark Randal picked the pocked of Arron Donnelly before his cross deflected off Jamie Harney for McDaid to tap home. The party was under way.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin admitted his boys give it their best shot.

“We had a great spell after the break and we were back in business when Daire equalised,” he said. “But the second goal set us back again and the third ripped the heart out us. I’ve no complaints, the boys gave it their all.”

MAN OF THE MATCH: Davy McDaid’s two goals demonstrated his is still one of the most predators in the Irish League.

MOVE OF THE MATCH: McDaid and Herron combined brilliantly which led to Lynch tapping his goal at the back post.

REFEREE WATCH: The game was played at a frenetic pace and Tim Marshall let it flow. He was the right man for the job.