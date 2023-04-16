Tiernan Lynch: I watched Linfield in the Champions League last year and knew that's where I wanted Larne to be

Larne history-making boss Tiernan Lynch will fulfil a dream to manage in the Champions League after leading his team to the promised land of Premiership glory.

He’s reluctant to take praise and not one for extravagant public displays of emotion but mention the most prestigious club competition in the world and Lynch’s eyes light up at the thought of it.

Over a decade ago, I’d run into Lynch at Jordanstown Sports Centre and we’d talk about the previous night’s Champions League football and his analysis of it would put Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to shame.

A football obsessive, his reading of the technical and tactical aspects of games back then showed how much he was invested in the sport. There was an honesty to him and, for all his knowledge and understanding of football at that level, there was a modesty too.

Those qualities were in evidence on Friday night as Lynch reflected on guiding Larne to their first ever League title in 134 years after a 2-0 victory over Crusaders.

There is no doubt the most important character in Larne’s success story is Kenny Bruce, the hometown boy made good and who, in 2017, became owner and started to invest millions in the Championship club, transforming the Inver Park landscape and hopes and aspirations around the place but, whether he likes it or not, humble Lynch deserves star billing as well.

Other Irish League managers have been handed vast amounts of money to spend and don’t have a title to show for it and across this six-year journey, Lynch has shown class, taking any criticism on the chin, and latterly proving that he is a champion manager.

For the past 18 months, recruitment at the club has excelled with Lynch blending it together to make Larne the best team in Northern Ireland. Bringing the ebullient Gary Haveron onto the first-team coaching staff to work alongside him and canny brother Seamus was another clever move.

Typical of Lynch, after beating Crusaders and celebrating with the fans, he paid tribute to everyone involved from 2017 including former players who helped the club reach this point.

The manager himself was at Inver Park before Bruce came on board and talked about playing in the Champions League.

“Once Kenny put that target on my back four or five years ago, it has always been there and for me it has always been something that I’ve dreamed about being involved in,” says Lynch.

“I watched Linfield in the Champions League last year and I remember going to some of the games thinking, ‘This is where I’d like to be’. I hope it is good to us.”

That’s to come. This is a time to celebrate the League title and reflect on how it was won.

From his appointment, Lynch wanted to play an attractive passing style and, while that earned promotion and a regular top-six place in the Premiership, it was a tactical switch to become more direct and as hard as nails as well as easy on the eye that was key to going all the way. Once looked upon as a soft touch, this Larne side cherish clean sheets like you and I do oxygen. They’ve become so mean they wouldn’t give candy away to a baby!

Asked when he came to the conclusion Larne had to mix things up, Lynch revealed: “Probably when you finish sixth, fourth and fifth you start to realise that maybe this beautiful game is not getting me where I need to go and there may need to be slight tweaks. We needed to get size and strength in there.

“I remember watching the Dundalk team under Stephen Kenny and if teams wanted to play against them, they could play and if teams wanted to fight, they could fight. This team have that, a bit of everything — strength, power, pace, hard work and they can play.

“We spend a lot of time working and analysing and giving the players whatever help, feedback and support they need and they have repaid that in spades.”

The father of four adds: “There has been a huge amount of work that has gone into this over the last six years and a huge number of family sacrifices.

“As a manager, you don’t get Easter, you don’t get Christmas.

“When I’m off at the end of the season, the kids are in school and when they’re off, I’m back in pre-season but it’s also the best job in the world and when you get nights like this and teams like this, it is worth it.”

Throughout every step of it all, Bruce and Lynch have become brothers.

The now legendary Larne manager says: “Kenny has been amazing for Larne and a massive influence on me, not just as a boss but as a friend and mentor. I have learned so much from Kenny about people and this club is very much about treating people the right way.

“I’m so happy for everyone at Larne that we are Irish League Champions.“