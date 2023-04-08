Tiernan Lynch insists Larne haven’t achieved anything yet as they inch closer to historic title

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is determined that his side will see the job through — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

His side may be seven points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with just four games left to play — but there’s no danger of Larne boss Tiernan Lynch getting carried away.

The Inver supremo has been a level-headed presence on the touchline and in post-match briefings throughout a campaign which promises to be an historic one for the east Antrim club.

They are chasing a first ever top flight title on the back of a meteoric rise in Irish League circles in the last five years.

However, following Friday’s 2-0 home win over Glentoran, Lynch continued to bat away suggestions that the title race has been run.

He was more interested in his side’s ability to bounce back from their first defeat in three months, which saw them knocked out of the Irish Cup at the Semi-Final stage by Ballymena United last weekend.

“Hopefully the fans can forgive us a little bit for our under-performance last week,” he said.

“We needed to show our fans on Friday what we’re really all about. We’re about hard work, we roll our sleeves up and we empty the tank. I think if you listened to our fans and what we gave them then we know this is what they demand from us and what they appreciate seeing.

“We haven’t done anything yet. We haven’t achieved anything yet, it’s three points and that’s all it is.

“Every ball and every run meant something to the players on Friday. We keep telling them that if they keep putting performances like that in then we’ll be okay.”

Two quick-fire goals in a five minute period in the first-half sealed the victory for the home side.

Micheal Glynn grabbed his first for the club after arriving from Derry City in January; a neat finish into the bottom corner on 15 minutes following a lay-off from the returning Paul O’Neill

Glynn turned provider as Lee Bonis then doubled the lead by thundering into the top corner to give Aaron McCarey no chance with 20 minutes on the clock.

What pleased Lynch just as much, however, was yet another clean sheet. It means Larne have now shut out their opponents an incredible 30 times in 46 outings this campaign.

“Our three centre backs and goalkeeper have been absolute superb, but this is about the whole team,” he said.

“We defend as a team, everyone plays their part and sets the tone for what we do. If you look at the work rate of players up front, whether that’s Lee Bonis, Paul O’Neill or Andy Ryan, that proves it.

“Our wing-backs work so hard and to a man everyone puts it in. We talk about ‘life and death defending’ and when we do that, we keep clean sheets.”

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree didn’t hide his frustration afterwards. The Oval chief believes the game was lost in the first-half when Larne stormed into a two-goal lead.

McAree made all the substitutions available to him, including two at half-time as he replaced his strike force, but he will now be looking for a reaction when they meet Linfield at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening.

“I thought for 30-35 minutes, Larne showed a hunger and a desire and a commitment that on the night we didn’t match,” he admitted.

“I’m extremely disappointed with our work rate in the first-half and that’s the basics. You can be as good a footballer as you want, but if you don’t tick the box of work rate first and foremost, you give yourself an uphill task.

“Larne won the game in the first 35 minutes. The subs who came on to the pitch helped us to get a response, but ultimately it’s not good enough.

“If we have any ambitions to do anything, it needs to so much better than we showed on Friday.”

Larne: Ferguson 7, Want 7, Sule 8, O’Neill 8 (Ryan, 55 mins, 7), Bonis 8, Donnelly 8 (Watson, 90 mins, 6), Bolger 8, Thomson 8 (Gordon, 67 mins, 7), Millar 7, Glynn 8 (Randall, 67 mins, 7), Cosgrove 8. Unused subs: Pardington, Maguire, Wolters.

Glentoran:McCarey 7, Kane 6, McCullough 6, Burns 6 (Plum, 60 mins, 6), McCartan 6 (R Donnelly, 75 mins, 6), Marshall 6 (Wightman, 75 mins, 6), Donnelly 5 (McGinn, 46 mins, 6), Singleton 6, Devlin 6, Purkis 5 (Junior, 46 mins, 6), McMenamin 6. Unused subs: Webber, Murphy.

Referee:Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7