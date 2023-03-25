Tiernan Lynch urges his Larne players to relish the title race pressure after Coleraine draw

Coleraine 0 Larne 0

Lee Bonis and some Larne team-mates appear dejected following the final whistle — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Tiernan Lynch went through a wide range of emotions as Larne were held at The Showgrounds

Jamie Glackin attempts to weave away from Larne duo Fuad Sule and Shaun Want

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has urged his players to embrace being in pole position in the Danske Bank Premiership despite not being able to regain their seven point lead by beating Coleraine.

The Inver Reds were held to a 0-0 draw as the 10-man Bannsiders stood firm to ensure the visitors could not restore the advantage that Linfield had eaten into with their Friday night win over Dungannon Swifts.

Larne enjoyed plenty of possession in the first-half but it was Coleraine who carved out the better chances as Aaron Jarvis, Dean Jarvis and Conor McKendry all had sights of goal.

The visitors were, however, much more threatening after the break and a speculative effort from Joe Thomson forced Gareth Deane into a world-class save to preserve the stalemate.

The game turned on 65 minutes when Aaron Jarvis received his marching orders following an off-the-ball incident; referee Shane Andrews consulting with fourth official Declan Hassan before producing a red card for use of the head in an altercation with Micheal Glynn.

Larne exerted their dominance with the extra man and, with just three minutes remaining, Lee Bonis headed wide from an inviting position before substitute Thomas Maguire was somehow twice denied from close range as a breakthrough never arrived.

The result means Larne are now five points clear at the summit with five games remaining.

“I think our emotions are twofold,” said Lynch.

“There’s frustration in there as I thought we were excellent and played some really good football.

“I just can’t find anything inside me to be critical of the players.

“Everything we asked of them, we got in abundance as we worked hard, dominated the ball, got the ball into good areas and their goalkeeper was named man of the match.

“We probably had two or three really good opportunities to take all three points but that’s football and you get those days.

“I think we had a little chat at half-time as a group as we knew we needed to do more.

“We couldn’t let that fizzle out and pass us by as we had too much at stake.

“So it was important that we grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and it was important we stamped our authority and I felt we done that.

“The post-split games will be nip and tuck but you have got to enjoy this.

“You have to be looking forward to this, but don’t get me wrong, they are disappointed in there as they want to win every game.

“That’s the mentality of them and it’s not something that you want to take out of them.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney conceded his side’s chances of winning the game were made more difficult by Jarvis’ dismissal but credited his players for grinding out a point.

“I thought we had a real good go in the first-half whilst the game was nip and tuck,” he reflected.

“To be fair, I thought they came out of the blocks well in the second-half and we expected them to do that but we weathered it well.

“The sending off makes it really tough but credit to our boys for showing that level of grit and determination that we needed.

“We rode our luck a bit especially towards the end of the game but I think when you go that long and work that hard, you probably deserve that little bit of luck and I’m glad we got it.

“They have a huge amount of to play for at this moment in time and they created bits and pieces.

“We found it tough to get into the final third at times, but when we did, we created and looked like we could do something.

“It was very much a game you expected at this time of the season — it was cagey at times and opened up at times and had everything bar goals.”

COLERAINE: Deane 8, Kane 7, D Jarvis 7, A Jarvis 5, McKendry 6 (Fyfe, 62 mins, 5), O’Donnell 7, Glackin 6, O’Mahony 6, McDermott 6 (Carson, 62 mins, 5), Shevlin 6, Scott 7. Unused subs:Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Lynch, Carlin.

LARNE:Ferguson 7, Want 7 (Maguire, 83 mins, 5), Kelly 7, Sule 7 (Gordon, 90 mins, 4), Bonis 6, Bolger 7, Thomson 6 (Randall, 68 mins, 5), Millar 6, Glynn 6 (Kearns, 83 mins, 5), Cosgrove 6, Ryan 6. Unused subs: Pardington, Watson.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 6