Title rivals Linfield and Larne set for off-field battle for star defender Callacher's signature

Jimmy Callacher is out of contract at the end of the season

Linfield and Larne are locked in a tug-of-war battle over commanding centre-back Jimmy Callacher, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

The two teams are currently involved in a dogfight at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership for the League title, and will now go head-to-head over the 29-year-old defender.

Callacher is one of several Blues players coming out of contract in the summer and Larne have sent a letter to Linfield announcing their intention to talk to the 2019 Player of the Year.

The former Glentoran player is one of the jewels in the Linfield crown, winning three League titles under David Healy since his move to Windsor Park in 2014.

Also coming out of contract are fellow defenders Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey, with the former stating this week he would be leaving the club when his current terms expire.

"I haven't spoken to other clubs but I do accept I'll be leaving Linfield," 33-year-old Stafford told the Belfast Telegraph. "Linfield need to go full-time to improve and I understand that."

Sunday Life Sport has been told that Linfield's planned move to a full-time regime next season could be a factor for some who have jobs outside of football.

Callacher runs his own business and has a maintenance contract with Linfield, while Haughey works as a consultant.

Andy Waterworth and Daniel Kearns are also coming out of contract and the former has a job with the Irish FA.

Ethan Boyle is set to return to Finn Harps later this month and with Ryan McGivern linked with a possible loan move away from the club, Healy could be looking at up to five defenders leaving Linfield in the coming weeks and months.

However, Blues chiefs are relaxed about the situation and insist they have contingency plans should players want to move.

Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Ross Larkin is seen as one who will step into the breach, and Healy is on the lookout for defenders for next season.

"The club will be moving to a full-time model, but there will be accommodation made for players who have jobs outside football," said a source.

Finance may also be a factor for players considering moving full-time, particularly those with families and older players with no prospect of getting across the water.

Linfield will make what they believe to be a fair offer to their full-time players, but many would be able to make considerably more by playing part-time and maintaining full-time employment.

Josh Robinson refused a deal with Linfield last year and subsequently joined Larne, where he is having an outstanding season, and now the Inver Park club want Callacher to join him.

Whether lightning strikes twice remains to be seen and Blues chiefs are mindful that Callacher spoke to rival clubs last time he was coming out of contract before signing a new deal at Windsor.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bastien Hery left Linfield yesterday and joined dublin outfit, Bohemians.

Elsewhere, Crusaders have signed Glenavon centre-half Daniel Larmour on a pre-contract.