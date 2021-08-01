Tom McKibbin’s maturity helps him respond to ensure his mistake doesn’t prove costly

Tom McKibbin showed maturity beyond his years to bounce back from a freak one-shot penalty to claim a place in the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management.

The 18-year-old rookie professional, who started from the 10th, was cruising along through eight holes of his third round, comfortably in line to make the third round cut, when he bogeyed the 17th and then took a double-bogey at the 188th.

“I hit my second shot out of the bunker fine then I was so used to placing it I decided to pick it up that got me a one-shot penalty,” he said.

Preferred lies had been in place during the opening two rounds of the event but organisers removed that regulation for the third round.

He added: “I just accidentally marked it, it was my fault I shouldn’t have done it so I just focused on the back nine and make a few birdies which I did, that was nice.”

Turning in one over par 36, he dropped a shot at the second (his 11th hole of the day) but birdies at the fifth and seventh saw him home in 33. At five under par he is in a share of 22nd on five under par, 10 shots behind the leader, Jordan Smith.

“I knew I was playing well I just accepted it was my mistake it wasn’t a poor shot I suppose I was too focused and remembered preferred lies from yesterday and the day before and I did it so I just went on and forgot about it,” he added.

The youngster is the best of the Irish through 54 holes with local Dermot McElroy (-4) the only other home representative to reach the final round when the cut fell at four under.

At the top of the leaderboard, Englishman Smith carded a bogey-free 65 to take a one shot lead into the final round.

Smith’s second blemish free round of the week at Galgorm Castle Golf Club helped him reach 15 under, a shot clear of fellow Englishman David Horsey and four ahead of New Zealander Daniel Hillier.

Dutchman Darius van Driel fired a 65 to sit at ten under alongside Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, who signed for a 66.

“I’ve been playing well around here for the two days that we’ve been here and I’m feeling good, the swing is feeling good, so we’ll see how it goes,” said Smith who won his only previous European Tour title at the Porsche European Open in 2017.

“Today we didn’t do too much wrong at all, the putter saved me quite a few times so hopefully it can do that tomorrow if needed to.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Mehaffey showed some of her renowned fighting spirit yesterday to secure a place in the final round at Galgorm.

After a bright start, a mid-round wobble threatened Olivia’s chances of playing the closing 18 holes but she responded in style with two late birdies to finish the day on five under par in a share of 26th.

“It was a little bit of a rollercoaster,” said the 23-year-old from Banbridge.

“I wasn’t hitting it great to begin with and was putting well to keep myself in it, then I feel like I had a few chances and I didn’t hole anything. I misread a few between six and nine feet and then put a little pressure on myself.

“I said to myself on 17, right, two birdies to finish. I actually thought I only needed one, so good I made the one on the last! It was a little up and down, but it’s also nice because I haven’t played super close to the cut line in many events, and it’s a tough event with two cut lines so that was in my head a bit. But it’s a good experience to have that pressure down the stretch.”

Olivia is eight shots behind the leading trio of Emma Talley (USA), Jennifer Kupcho (USA) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand). Tally, leader at the start of the day, fired her worst round of the week, an even-par 73.

“I think overall I’m really proud of myself. Obviously, I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but I’m still leading the thing,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’m really excited about where my game is.

“The last couple of holes I think I also learned a lot about my swing when I’m nervous. I got a little long, I think. 15 holes, and the last few holes I decided to kind of shorten it up, and I started hitting it great.

“I think another thing I learned today is I kind of was playing against the two people I was playing with, and you never know when someone from behind can come up. I think tomorrow I’ve really just got to focus on myself and kind of block the other two players out.

“I’m really excited for tomorrow because I just feel like I kind of have a better idea of how I’m going to feel and what the emotions are going to be like out there.”

The leading 35 players and ties progressed to today’s final round with the cut falling at four under par.