Tom Stewart is a player with a high ceiling, says Dan McFarland after hooker’s impressive first start for Ulster

Dan McFarland liked what he saw from Ulster

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland praised Tom Stewart’s progress this summer after the young hooker was named man of the match when making his first start for the province in last night’s season-opening 36-10 win over Connacht.

The 21-year-old scored one try and was inches from another in a performance that drew an ovation from the crowd when he made his exit midway through the second half.

Now hoping to put an injury-interrupted run behind him, McFarland says he is a player with a “high ceiling”.

“He’s been brilliant in pre-season,” said the head coach after the 36-10, five-try win.

“It’s the first time in a while that he’s had an extended period of training.

“He’s smart, he’s tough and he’s explosive. If he carries on the way he is developing and learning, he’ll become a really good player.

“He’s by no means the finished article, he’s got to keep going, keep developing physically and he’s got to keep developing his skill-set but his ceiling is obviously high.”

While the strong-running off the base of Ulster mauls caught the eye, Stewart played his part in an impressive scrummaging performance too that helped lay the platform for the five-pointer.

“They did have Heff (Dave Heffernan) in the front-row so that was a really good experience for Tom Stewart to play against,” added McFarland.

“Peter Dooley is a good scrummager, Jack Aungier probably not as experienced but we’ve got Marty (Moore) in there.

“They did a good job on Marty early but he got a grasp of what was going on, worked it out for himself.

“He was talking to the guys at half-time about that and then he did what Marty does.

“Marty is one of the top scrummagers around in Ireland. We’d expect him to do that.”

Ulster will be back in action away to the Scarlets next Saturday, without four of their five try-scorers as Stewart, Nathan Doak, Callum Reid and Stewart Moore are all among the nine-strong group with Emerging Ireland bound for South Africa.

They do, however, expect to have their fit senior internationals who took part in the summer tour of New Zealand back in harness for the trip to Wales.