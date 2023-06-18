Tommy McCarthy ready to use European glory as a stepping-stone to world title shot

Tommy McCarthy has never stopped believing he will get a world title chance and now the path has been opened up once again with a shot at the European crown.

A former holder of the prestigious blue belt, McCarthy has been made the mandatory challenger for Michal Cieslak’s title by the European Boxing Union with the fight expected to happen in September or October.

The 32-year-old, who has been enjoying his part-time work as a stand-up comedian, believes the timing couldn’t be better for him to launch his last throw of the dice at fulfilling his life-long dream — which could even mean a third fight with WBO world champion Chris Billam-Smith.

“This a huge fight for me. It’s the pathway to a world title fight. It’s the chance to become a two-time European champion and also it’s essentially a world title eliminator,” said McCarthy, who has just returned home from Australia where he was sparring unbeaten IBF world champion Jai Opetaia.

“I know this is going to be a tough fight but then at this level they all are. He’s a guy who has fought twice for the world title — lost to Lawrence Okolie and Ilunga Makabu so he’s a world level fighter and we’re kinda in the same boat. We’re both looking to get that world title shot.

“It just feels like things are falling into place for me… I have this chance now to enjoy a fairytale ending to my career.

“If that ended up with a third fight with Billam-Smith I would love that.

“Most people thought I won the first fight, he obviously won the second and if I have the European title then why not go for a third fight?

“I have always said that needed a real challenge to get me motivated to train the way I need to and fight the way I know I can and this is a perfect fight for me against Cieslak.

“From here on I’ll be stepping up the training and making sure I get some very good sparring — that’s going to be very important.”

Having recently sparred with former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, McCarthy then enjoying working with IBF champion Opetaia and that only added fuel to his desire to reach boxing’s summit.

McCarthy added: “The work with Opetaia was great and they have said they would like me to go back out to work with him again.

“I actually had to come home early because his world title defence was called off. I did eight rounds the day after I arrived and another eight later in the week and that was very intense.

“It was high-intensity and at the end his team told me to make sure that I stay in the gym and be ready for my chance because they believe I can be a world champion.

“I know how good I am, I know I’m a world level boxer but that was a nice boost and when you hold your own with a world champion it is encouraging. The guys have to say what they did

“To become a two-time European cruiserweight champion would be a really special moment. Not many Irish fighters have been European champion so do it twice would give me a nice spot in Irish boxing history.

“I’m really buzzing for this fight and what it could mean for my career.”