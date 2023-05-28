Tommy Wright in the running Northern Ireland U21 role after Michael O’Neill intervention

Tommy Wright has worked with Michael O'Neill in the past

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Tommy Wright is in the frame to take the vacant U21s managerial job at the IFA.

The move comes as senior international manager Michael O’Neill reached out to his former international team-mate about the role.

Not only did O’Neill and Wright play alongside each other, the pair worked together again at both Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland.

The position has been vacant since John Schofield stepped down at the start of February following a poor run of performances.

The next competitive fixture for the U21s is in September so the IFA has had time to weigh up their options.

O’Neill’s opinion is important and the Sunday Life has been told the Northern Ireland boss has recommended Wright for the job.

Wright enjoyed a successful playing career with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City among others before moving into management.

He started at Limavady United and went on to Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery before getting his big break in Scotland, moving to St Johnstone. He enjoyed seven successful years in Perth, despite working off a shoestring budget and developed sterling credentials as a manager.

A short spell with Kilmarnock followed while at the same time he was considered and interviewed for the Northern Ireland post when O’Neill went to Stoke City.

The U21s begin their UEFA U21 Euro 2025 qualification campaign against sixth seeds Luxembourg at home on September 7.

Also in Group F are top seeds England, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Serbia. Northern Ireland are due to play Ukraine away in their second group fixture on September 12, though the venues for both opening games have yet to be confirmed.

O’Neill oversaw a training camp for the U21 players in Belfast this week, saying “it gives me an opportunity to see first hand the progress of some of our younger players”.

“The scheduling of senior men’s and Under-21 camps ordinarily clashes so I’ll get an unfiltered view of these players over nearly a week,” he said.