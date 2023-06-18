Top golfers target place in ISPS World Invitational as NI Swing comes to an end

A place in the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational awaits for three players this week as the NI Swing concludes with two more events to determine which stars will get a chance to tee it up in the tri-sanctioned event in July at Galgorm and Castlerock.

Today, a host of elite golfers will descend on Cairndhu for the NI Open Pro-Am, however that is just a pre-cursor to the main event of the Swing, the NI Open itself, which will be played at Galgorm from Tuesday to Thursday.

Described as a festival of golf over the course of 10 days across Northern Ireland, the NI Swing is part of the Clutch Tour’s Mizuno Next Generation Series aimed at enhancing the next generation of players and boasts an impressive £165,000 prize fund.

And at the conclusion of the NI Open, which Northern Ireland’s own Dermot McElroy is the defending champion of, three players — the winner of the NI Swing Order of Merit, the runner-up and the winner of the women’s event — will punch their ticket to the World Invitational and the riches that go along with it.

England’s Sam Broadhurst is in the driving seat for a chance to return to Galgorm after his stunning success at the first event, the NI Masters at Clandeboye on Friday, storming through the field with an incredible seven-under final round to defend his title by a comfortable four-stroke margin.

But he will be pushed all the way by some top stars from the Clutch Pro Tour such as English duo Brandon Robinson Thompson and Paul Maddy, while there are several home hopefuls such as Clandeboye’s Ross Latimer and Colin Fairweather who are looking to impress on familiar soil.

Today’s Pro-Am at Cairndhu offers less points, although it will still be a keenly contested event, but for Galgorm it will be a first chance to look at how the pros deal with the changes made to the course over the past 12 months, particularly on the back nine.

Although the most striking change has come on the ninth, where the lake in front of the green has been extended across the fairway, the most striking adjustments have been made to tee boxes at the par-fours 11th and 13th, which force players to tee off over water as opposed to alongside it, while the par-three 14th now sees the river cut in sharply in front of the green as opposed to alongside it.

While primarily made with the World Invitational in mind, getting an opportunity to test them out will allow club figures to get a look at how they play in a professional event and how it may set up for August and what changes - albeit small at this stage — still need made.

Regardless of how the golf goes, the tournaments have provided a significant boost for the local economy, particularly with all the action broadcast on highlights packages shown on Sky Sports.

“This revamped format for the NI Swing is an exciting opportunity to showcase a variation of our world class golfing product as well as supporting the development of young golfers, many of whom hail from Northern Ireland,” said John McGrillen, the chief executive of Tourism NI.

“Golf tourism is a hugely lucrative sector for Northern Ireland. Annually more than 120,000 overseas visitors play golf here.”

Clutch Pro Tour co-founder Tom Hayward added: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to secure this status for the tour and to strengthen our partnership with the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour.”

The likes of Sunday Life columnist Liam Beckett and former Northern Ireland internationals Stephen Craigan and Warren Feeney — who has just been appointed manager of Glentoran — will tee it up in today’s Pro-Am.

The winner of the professional prize will receive £5,000, which could be the difference in finishing the top-two in the NI Swing Order of Merit or just missing out, so the competition will be fierce on the Antrim coast.

* Cara Gainer and Kristyna Napoleaova sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 13-under-par at the end of the third round of the Amundi German Masters, with Ulster woman Olivia Mehaffey five off the pace after carding a one-over 73.