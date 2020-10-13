Top tier recruits can help Larne improve, says boss Tiernan Lynch

LYN OF DUTY: Tiernan Lynch has made some careful decisions in the transfer market over the summer

The Invermen finished a curtailed season - their first back in the top flight in 12 years - in sixth place, three points off Crusaders in third spot.

Lynch knows the higher his team go, the smaller the room for improvement gets. With that in mind, his summer business was to handpick players who could help them climb the League further.

"We always talk a lot about the process of what we're doing and the journey to get there," he says. "That means we take it one step at a time and try to build gradually.

"We don't have the money to throw around and put into the first team the way some other clubs have done, so we have to be specific in the type of players that we target.

"In the summer, we identified the need to add a bit more pace in forward areas and we have done that by bringing in Andy Scott, who came home from Accrington Stanley, and Ronan Hale from St Pat's.

"We also felt we needed a bit more experience at the other end when it came to the big games and that's why we wanted to sign Josh Robinson.

"Josh has been there and done it for someone still in their twenties and has four League titles under his belt. So we feel we're in a good place and hopefully we can do what we're capable of pushing on."

Larne kick off the season at home to Dungannon Swifts and Lynch feels it is the perfect reminder of how tricky the League is going to be.

"Some people on the outside might be looking at that and expecting a gimme for Larne, but they don't exist in this League anymore," he adds.

"I've watched Dungannon in pre-season and they've been winning games and have added to their squad very well.

"We want to get off to a winning start, like everyone else does, but we're under no illusions as to how difficult it will be."