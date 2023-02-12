Tough MacRory Cup Semi-Final a lesson for Omagh CBS: Diarmuid McNulty

Omagh's Eoin McElholm will be hoping to have his hands on the MacRory Cup for much longer

Diarmuid McNulty needs no reminding of just how hard his Omagh CBS side have had to work to reach today’s MacRory Cup Final in which they will meet Holy Trinity College, Cookstown at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (2pm).

It was in a nerve-shredding Semi-Final that the Omagh outfit just managed to get the better of a gallant Patrician HS, Carrickmacross side by 0-11 to 0-10 with the decisive, winning point coming from ace marksman Conor Owens well into injury time.

Yet while his side were stretched to the limit, McNulty, who forms the management team along with Ciaran McBride and Pat McNabb, believes they will have taken lessons from the tie.

“The players saw how hard they had to work to get into this Final and they are now prepared to give their all again,” states McNulty.

“We know that we are coming up against a very good side in Holy Trinity.

“John McKeever will have them well prepared, you can be sure of that.

“They know what it’s like to win the trophy having lifted it last year so they have a massive incentive to repeat the feat this time round.”

Callum Daly, Thomas Hampsey and Caolan Donnelly will have key roles in the Omagh defence while Eoin Donaghy is a midfield dynamo and both Ruairi Og Mossey and Eoin McElholm can prove to be key figures up front.

“We have a considerable depth of football talent in our schools in Tyrone and I think further evidence of this will be displayed here. I think our players have shown great commitment to date and obviously we hope this is reflected in their display,” states McNulty.

“You cannot question the heart in this side because you just know for sure that they will go out there and give it their all.”