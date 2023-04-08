Tragic Aodhan Gillen was a credit to his family, says Carrick boss Stuart King

A visibly upset Stuart King spoke of his pride at helping tragic Aodhan Gillen realise his dream of playing Premiership football before his life was cut short at just 22 years of age.

The former Carrick Rangers winger passed away on Thursday as a result of injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on March 14 and, though he joined Lough 41 Championship side Dundela during the January transfer window, King remained close to Gillen’s family.

Speaking to the Gers’ YouTube channel following his side’s 2-0 reverse at the hands of Newry City, the Loughview Leisure Arena boss grew emotional as he recalled working with the ex-Newington wide man.

“Aodhan was a credit to his family,” he said.

“He was a really respectful, humble young boy. He wanted to learn, I was delighted he was able to come to a Premier League football club and that I was able to bring him to a Premier League football club — I know that made his daddy proud.

“He wanted to learn, he wanted to develop and he wanted to be a really good Irish League player and it’s been a really tough three weeks.

“I’ve got really close to his dad and his godfather We’ve had long conversations and we knew it was coming at the end, and it’s been tough and it puts things in perspective.”

Though the bigger picture rendered Friday’s result — which saw Carrick slip five points off the last remaining European play-off berth — as little more than an after-thought, King acknowledged the role that Gillen had played in helping the east Antrim club set their sights so high.

“I know we weren’t good tonight but we’ve had nine months to get to the stage we’re at now and we’ve improved, and he was a big part of it,” he added.

Two goals from James Teelan settled the issue, with the hosts unable to capitalise on the red card dished out to Newry defender Ryan McGivern.

Ahead when Teelan struck from a narrow angle on 25 minutes, City were reduced to 10 men soon later when McGivern was dismissed for a challenge that caught Emmett McGuckin in the face — with the fact that the former Northern Ireland defender had arguably also denied a clear goalscoring opportunity possibly influencing referee Steven Gregg’s decision to flash a red.

Within four minutes, however, Darren Mullen’s side had doubled their advantage when Teelan volleyed home a John McGovern delivery before seeing out a success that kept them out of the drop zone.

“I thought we were excellent from start to finish,” said Mullen.

“We know the importance of these games and we played the game as if we knew how important it was.

“We put bodies on the line and defensively, we were superb. Going 2-0 up with 10 men was excellent and we did everything we needed to — we were resolute and I thought we managed it well.

“They put balls into the box and it’s up to us to deal with them but I thought we dealt with them really, really well and it’s a massive win for us, especially with Portadown winning and Dungannon drawing.”

On his thought process at the prospect of playing an hour of the game a man down, the Newry manager added: “We switched to 4-3-2 and just kept Ola (Adeyemo) and James up top because if you just put everybody behind the ball, it can get very dangerous — especially against a team like Carrick, who are good from set pieces.

“You can sit too deep and invite that pressure. We didn’t want to do that. We obviously had our defensive line and kept the two up front to hit them on the counter, and that’s what worked for our second goal.

“In the second-half, we had a couple of really good opportunities to hit them on the break and unfortunately didn’t take them, but 2-0 away from home against a team like Carrick, you have to be delighted.”