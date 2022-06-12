Trai Hume eager to kick on and savour more milestone moments after successful season with Linfield, Sunderland and Northern Ireland

Winning the Irish Premiership with Linfield, winning promotion to the English Championship with Sunderland and winning his first Northern Ireland caps. What a season it has been for Trai Hume.

The 20-year-old has taken it all in his stride, just like the way he plays football — with a positive mindset and a desire to improve every passing day.

Up until he left Windsor Park for the Stadium of Light in January, Hume was one of the best players of the Irish League season, rampaging forward from right-back to create and score goals while showing his defensive qualities at the other end.

Since moving to Sunderland, he has made first-team appearances, impressing manager Alex Neil and team-mates alike in a campaign that ended with the Black Cats beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley in a League One Play-Off Final.

Hume tells Sunday Life Sport: “Whenever you think about it, it is mad because obviously I was at Linfield up until January.

“When I left, we didn’t know whether we would win the League. I thought we would but it wasn’t guaranteed and then coming across to Sunderland in January, we were second at the time, then we fell down but hit back and got promoted to the Championship and Linfield won the League so it turned out to be a fantastic season.”

Hume says that fellow Northern Ireland men Corry Evans and Carl Winchester helped him settle in at his new club.

“I’m very close to Corry and Carl,” he explains.

“They are both from Northern Ireland and coming in as a new signing in January, they made me feel very welcome so I got close to them straight away. They are both good lads and it is great for me to have them there.

“Moving across, it was the first time living by myself and I had to get used to that at the start. Then getting a few games for the first team was good and the promotion was perfect. The plan now is to try and kick on next season.

“I knew when I signed how big a club Sunderland was and I knew the fan base was incredible so I had a rough idea what I was going into but when you saw the support at Wembley, it was a case of, ‘Oh my God, this is a club where you want to be’. It was unbelievable.

“That was my first visit to Wembley and it was a great first experience and hopefully we can get back there again in the future and try and get promoted again.

“Alex Neil is a great manager. He came in and didn’t take any nonsense. He said he was coming to the club to win and get us promoted and that’s exactly what he did.”

During a recent Northern Ireland training session at Windsor Park, Linfield manager David Healy presented Hume with his Premiership winners’ medal having played such a key part in the success in the first half of the season.

“That was really good,” says Hume.

“I was wondering when I was going to get the medal. I hadn’t really heard anything so when David handed the medal over to me, that was a good feeling. I was delighted for Linfield to win the title and wish them all the best for the European matches coming up.”

On the international scene, Hume made his senior debut as a substitute in the friendly defeat to Hungary at Windsor Park in March and doubled his caps tally earlier this month when he came on versus Greece in the Nations League.

“There is nothing better than coming out and playing for your country at Windsor,” he says with the exuberance of youth.

“There is no better feeling for me and I try to take every chance I get and make the most of it.

“Hopefully I can keep getting picked for camps and I want to enjoy it when I am picked. I am also still young enough to have another Under-21s campaign.

“For Northern Ireland, I want to try and play as many games as I can and try and impress the manager Ian Baraclough and the rest of the staff and the players and enjoy the experience.”