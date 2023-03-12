Tyler Beskorowany brilliance enables Belfast Giants to blitz the Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers 0 Belfast Giants 4

Scott Conway in action for the Belfast Giants during their win in Sheffield

A fantastic performance and a four-goal haul gave the Belfast Giants a crucial victory over the Sheffield Steelers that keeps them in the driving seat in the chase for the Elite League title.

Goals from Matt McLeod, Ben Lake, Scott Conway and Mark Cooper did the damage in a 4-0 win in Sheffield, but once again it was the superb form of goaltender Tyler Beskorowany that played a huge part in the collection of two hugely valuable league points that sees the Giants remain three points clear of the Guildford Flames.

A total of 21 shots were fired on Beskorowany’s goal, but the Steelers just couldn’t find a way past him.

Now the Giants travel to Manchester Storm for tonight's game before a run of five consecutive home matches that could play a big part in them retaining the title.

Realistically only a victory was going to keep the Steelers in the title frame and they came out with a strong attacking intent. Twice in the early stages Beskorowany snuffed out Martin Latal as he looked to score

Sheffield couldn’t make anything out of their first powerplay of the match, but when they had Robert Down sent to the box they actually looked the team most likely to score, Jonathan Phillips and Niklas Nevalainen both forcing saved from Beskorowany.

The Steelers were, however, made to pay for their indiscretion and missed chances when the Giants grabbed the lead at 14:42 – just 29 seconds before the powerplay lapsed.

Sheffield goaltender Matt Greenfield made the initial save to deny Lake, but he was unable to stop McLeod from squeezing the puck between his pads from right in front of the crease.

With confidence flowing the Giants were close to doubling their lead when Conway forced Greenway into a double save and Josh Roach fired an effort from distance.

After Jonathan Phillips tested Beskorowany late in the first period Dowd brought another fine save from the Giants goaltender early in the second, while at the other end Steve Owre and Grant Cooper brough saved from Greenway in a frenetic spell.

Latal and Matthew Petgrave both fired shots at Beskorowany as the Steelers pushed for an equaliser, but instead it was the Giants who struck to make it 2-0 at 30:31.

The was little on offer for Lake as he picked up the puck just over the blueline and with his options limited he decided to let fly and sent the puck ripping past Greenway and into the top corner.

That was followed by a powerplay that sparked a spell that saw the Steelers lay siege to the Giants goal – Kevin Schultze, Brendan Connolly, Dowd and Scott Allen all firing shots at Beskorowany, but it was Latal who had arguably the best chance which he fired wide.

Will Cullen, who had been in the box, then returned to the ice and brought a fine save from Greenway as he tried to round the Steelers goaltender.

The next goal was always going to be huge and the Giants were inches away from getting it when Greenway was saved by his crossbar.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand had already sat after a tussle with Ciaran Long when he was deemed guilty of a cross-checking offence on Grant Cooper, putting the Giants on a five-minute powerplay.

Grant Cooper had been in the box for a separate incident and out again before the Giants finally took advantage as they made it 3-0 at 49:44 when Gabe Bast’s long-range strike was tipped in by Conway.

Sheffield’s discipline, which had cost them dearly, was a factor in their failure to get back into the game and Brandon McNally was hit with a 10 minute misconduct penalty that ended his participation.

Desperate to take something out of the game the Steelers pulled Greenway with two minutes still on the clock in an all or nothing move and with 14 seconds to go Mark Cooper found the empty net to make sure it was the Giants’ night.