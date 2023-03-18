Tyre gamble pays off for Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes as they sear into West Cork Rally lead

Josh Moffett has pulled into the lead at the West Cork Rally after a tyre gamble paid off

A brave tyre gamble paid dividends for Josh Moffett and team-mate Andy Hayes as they powered their way into the overall lead of the West Cork Rally after the first day of competition in Clonakilty yesterday.

Having struggled for both speed and confidence on roads where standing water was an initial thorn in the side of competitors, they opted to switch things up for the second of the day’s four loops.

They took all of their rivals by surprise by settling on a harder, more durable Michelin instead of a soft compound tyre and capitalised on it immediately by shooting to the top of the timesheets as the warm, bright sunshine and strong breeze that had been forecast back at service materialised.

They start today’s leg – which is scheduled to go live at 11.06am – as the first car on the road and with a healthy 18.6 second buffer to defend from the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson.

A further six speed tests stand between Moffett and Hayes and consecutive wins on the Saint Patrick’s weekend meeting, and a first maximum points score of the new Irish Tarmac Rally Championship campaign.

“It is good to get to the end of the day – especially with the competition being so close. I am very happy,” said Moffett.

Welshman Evans was quickest out of the blocks before Moffett got the jump on him and, like the rest of the Irish Tarmac contingent, was powerless to prevent the gap to first place steadily growing.

Apart from an early scare when he believed he had collected a puncture, and low afternoon sun forcing him to slow down occasionally, Evans had a trouble-free run compared to third-placed Callum Devine.

On top of tyre management issues, the Claudy driver escaped a two-wheel moment on the re-run or ‘Clogagh’ when the front-right rim on his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 smacked a sizeable rock. He also survived venturing up a grass bank midway through ‘Dunworley’ – Saturday’s eighth and final test.

Outside the podium spots in fourth is Robert Barrable who gradually turned up the wick aboard his Citroen C3 Rally2 as the miles wore on. In stark contrast, Sam Moffett’s struggles with his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car continued, with a non-working handbrake compounded by a spin on stage five.

Carryduff’s Jonathan Greer – fresh from his Bishopscourt Stages Rally triumph last weekend – is sixth despite some “messy” moments and a cooling fan on the rear of his Citroen C3 Rally2 failing.

In the modified battle, meanwhile, Gary Kiernan provisionally has the upper hand from the similar Ford Escort Mk2 of Daniel McKenna, albeit by 4.9 seconds.