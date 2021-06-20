Tyrone are still having to work to discover what their best mix is, says Cavanagh

Tyrone’s triple All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh feels he can pinpoint one of the reasons why his native county are not quite hitting the high spots just now.

Cavanagh has been a more than interested onlooker as the Red Hands negotiated an Allianz League campaign that encompassed a win over Armagh, a defeat to Donegal and a draw against Monaghan before last weekend’s shattering Semi-Final setback against a rampant Kerry outfit.

Like everyone in Tyrone, Cavanagh was numbed by Kerry’s overwhelming victory margin (6-15 to 1-14) yet he is not inclined to press the panic button.

Indeed, Moy clubman Cavanagh believes that the Ulster Championship could provide the road to redemption for Tyrone.

“I honestly think that the biggest problem which the management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are facing is that they don’t know as yet what their best line-up is,” maintains Cavanagh.

“I am in no doubt that there is a deep pool of playing talent but the big task is to have the right blend out on any given day.

“They have been working very hard in this context and sometimes you have to be patient when you are seeking the right formula.”

The Logan-Dooher partnership have ran their eye over a substantial raft of talent since the new playing season commenced and now four months into their competitions itinerary they are confronted by some tough decisions.

“I think the League provided an opening to have a look at players and while the games against Donegal, Monaghan and Armagh gave an insight as to our relative strength, the match against Kerry was a different story altogether,” insists Cavanagh.

“But I think the management will absorb lessons from this game. Tyrone will have Cavan at home in their first match in the Ulster Championship and with Cavan having suffered relegation in the League I think we can safely assume that they will come to Healy Park, Omagh very keen to make amends for this disappointment. They are still the reigning Ulster champions, after all.”

While there are still concerns about the fitness of Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan in particular, cool heads prevail within the Tyrone camp as the countdown to the Ulster Championship intensifies.

“I think the team will want to make amends for that defeat to Kerry and what better platform to prove that than on the Ulster stage?” adds Cavanagh.