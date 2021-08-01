Tyrone could go all the way to All-Ireland joy after Ulster win

Whatever magic elixir was pumped into the Ulster Senior Football Championship a few weeks ago it has certainly taken root.

From the day that Donegal and Derry went toe to toe we have been treated to a fascinating menu of top-class action that has now convinced even the most hardened cynics that the day of ultra-defensive football is well and truly gone.

Yesterday’s nerve-tingling Ulster Final served up another generous helping of excitement, drama and skill.

Tyrone and Monaghan went toe to toe in a match that had everything and provided further proof that gaelic football is currently in robust health.

The tension in yesterday’s game was palpable as the second-half progressed with Monaghan launching a robust revival after their rather tame first-half performance to take Tyrone right down to the wire.

At the end of the day, I felt that Tyrone’s decision-making was just a tad superior to that of their opponents and that’s why the Red Hands are today already focusing on their forthcoming mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

Yes, that is the same Kerry which rubbed their noses in the dirt in that shattering 6-15 to 1-14 league game just a short time and now Tyrone find themselves with the perfect opportunity to avenge that defeat.

But that’s a story for another day. For the moment let’s dwell on the healthy state in which Ulster football finds itself right now.

We may still be in the throes of the sinister Covid-19 pandemic but when people see the kind of game that yesterday brought it invariably lifts their spirits and provides conviction that better days are ahead.

For the moment, though, Tyrone can lay their plans for the immediate future even though the fact that joint manager Feargal Logan and some players were not available yesterday because they were self-isolating.

There is no doubt that in the short time they have been in charge of Tyrone, the Logan-Dooher alliance has reaped progress and now they face the litmus test against a Kingdom side that are short-odds favourites to dethrone Dublin as All-Ireland champions.

I feel that Tyrone have the resources to make a major pitch for ‘Sam’. They have the skill, commitment and work-rate to sustain them and they also have strength in depth which was again underlined yesterday when the chips were down.

I have been of the opinion that if teams were prepared to shake off the shackles of negativity and embrace open, positive, attacking football progress can be made and this is what is being achieved now.

We are never going to get perfection, however, with everyone singing from the same hymn sheet but if enough are prepared to join the choir then it’s onwards and upwards no matter how you look at it.

If you take the enthusiasm that Friday night’s Ulster Under 20 final and yesterday’s offering at Croke Park engendered, doesn’t this really show Ulster in a good light?

There is no doubt that other counties are embracing the positivity mantra – look at the manner in which Offaly and Roscommon have just won the Leinster and Connacht titles respectively – and you will see these counties emerging from the shadows.

Down’s triumph over Monaghan on Friday night is undoubtedly a shot in the arm for the Mourne county and the team managed by Conor Laverty could make further progress.

For the moment, though, let us just digest what we have been served up over the course of recent weeks and hope that there could be perhaps another couple of big days on the agenda at Croke Park.

The desire for occasions like yesterday is huge – people, as the past forty-eight hours have shown, are desperately anxious to embrace live action and put the streaming of games on the long finger.

I for one am looking forward to the closing stages of the All-Ireland series and I don’t think I will be disappointed with what is set in front of me.