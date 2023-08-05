Tyrone dealt significant blow as Mattie Donnelly ruled out for almost a year

Tyrone have been dealt a massive blow with the news that key player Mattie Donnelly is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury last weekend.

The two-time All-Star was playing for his Club Trillick in the All Ireland Kilmacud 7’s last weekend when he tore his posterior cruciate ligament as well as breaking his Tibia.

The injury is set to keep him on the sidelines for anything between nine months to a year. Donnelly was in superb form for the Red Hands this year, with his highlights including a trio of points against Kerry in the League as well as the same tally against both Monaghan and Armagh in the Championship.

This latest setback comes just four years after he suffered a career threatening injury against Derrygonnelly in the Ulster Club Championship but he showed his character by bouncing back from that and few would bet against him returning to the Red Hands jersey again as he bids to add to his All Ireland and three Ulster Championship medals.