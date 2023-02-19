Tyrone eager to boost National League title hopes with victory over Galway

When Tyrone capitulated to Roscommon in their opening game in Division One of the Allianz Football League, grave doubts were expressed about the team’s ability to make an impact.

But when the Red Hands subsequently took a comfortable 0-16 to 0-8 victory in their next match against Donegal, the pundits were singing a rather different tune.

Today, Tyrone will travel to face Galway at Tuam Stadium (1.45pm) knowing that a win will further embellish their prospects of remaining in the hunt for a place in the League Final.

Joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have bolstered morale, the team has gained a fresh layer of confidence and they are likely to enjoy substantial support this afternoon.

The plus points in Tyrone’s itinerary to date are easy to pinpoint. Michael McKernan has been a revelation in linking defence and attack, Brian Kennedy is maturing into a midfielder of considerable status and Darragh Canavan has already proven he is both a creator and finisher of the highest order.

If players such as Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Frank Burns and Padraig Hampsey can pull their weight, Tyrone could well find themselves suddenly thrust into the reckoning for the title such is the thin line that can separate progress and failure in what is an extremely competitive division.

It goes without saying, of course, that Galway manager Pauric Joyce will have his troops fired up for this one given the cloud of depression that enveloped the side following the defeat to Roscommon.

But the absence of Damien Comer and Shane Walsh from his attack could have a big bearing on the outcome.

That is not to say that Galway are bereft of talent — indeed, they will parade a battery of players who soared into the limelight last year. Jack Glynn and Sean Kelly are competent defenders who could help blunt Tyrone’s attacking edge while Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid form one of the best midfield pairings in the game.

And if the two household names may be missing from their attack, then Matthew Tierney, Peter Cooke and Eoin Finnerty in particular are players who are adept at putting away half-chances.

Manager Joyce also has strength on the bench but it will take a big overall effort from his side if they are to put one over on Tyrone now that they have the bit between their teeth.