Tyrone give Kerry free pass to final after withdrawal but could yet seek new date for semi-final

Tyrone have withdrawn from their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry after players were struck down by Covid

The Munster champions will now have a free pass into the All-Ireland Final against Mayo, who defeated Dublin in last night’s other Semi-Final, unless the GAA grants the Ulster champions another delay after Tyrone said they were not in a position to field a team due to the impact of Covid-19 on the squad.

The match had already been delayed by six days pending the outcome of Covid testing after a large number of players were said to have been affected.

“Having received expert medical opinion on the existing and future welfare of the players who contracted Covid-19 during the period of the last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret,” said a spokesperson for the county board.

“It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and inconvenience for the Association in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the safety of players has been the overriding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.”

Calls last week from some quarters sympathetic to Tyrone’s plight for a longer postponement had fallen on deaf ears. The All-Ireland Finals were meant to be wrapped up by the end of August to allow club competitions a clear run.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher said yesterday he expected a request will be made by the board to the GAA for more time for players to recover.

“I think it is time ultimately that the experts in that area should talk to each other, from Croke Park and from Tyrone GAA, and see what’s the right thing to do by these players,” he admitted yesterday.

“These players have put in a hell of an effort this year in a very challenging environment and it is disappointing that it has come to this.”

He said Tyrone would ask for a postponement: “We’ll ask the GAA to look at it again surely, but we are talking about the GAA’s decision at the end of the day and we respect that. We just had to make this decision today from a player welfare point of view.”

Unless the match gets a further postponement, Kerry will face a major difficulty in heading into a Final without a match since defeating Cork in the Munster decider. But it would be a massive blow to Tyrone after they recently won their first Ulster title in four years, defeating Monaghan in the provincial Final in Croke Park.

That day they were without their joint manager Fergal Logan and a number of players who were self-isolating due to Covid, and last Saturday it was revealed that they were carrying out tests on the panel after further outbreaks.

A cancellation would also have repercussions on various fronts. The status of the Championship would be damaged, the GAA could be hit with a €1million loss and thousands of supporters would be denied the opportunity to enjoy a ‘live’ game at last given that the attendance had been set at 40,000 for the tie.

Indeed, such is the level of football fever within Tyrone that hundreds of people from the county had booked hotel accommodation in Dublin and made travel arrangements for the game. Stand tickets were being advertised at €50, with terrace tickets changing hands at €35 in the county.

And the Red Hands fans would certainly have been accorded a warm welcome in Dublin which has lost much of its vitality and colour since the onset of the pandemic. Ulster followers in general are known for enjoying themselves when they go to the capital city, but now an eager sense of anticipation has been replaced by disappointment.

With the GAA having been set to benefit from ticket sales, broadcasting rights, programme sales and the Croke Park retail outlets it now instead has to absorb a further heavy loss.

While there is still an outside chance that the match might go ahead on a future date, the current severity of Covid-19, the imminent re-opening of schools and the potential lesser appeal of the fixture could impact on the possible attendance. While the Gaelic Players Association is insisting that the welfare of players must remain a priority, there is no doubt that neither the Tyrone county board nor the GAA at the highest level will compromise the health of teams.