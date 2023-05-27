Tyrone have calls to make after Michael McShane and Gerard Donnelly exit

The Tyrone county board could be forgiven for thinking that the sporting gods are conspiring against them right now.

Defeat in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final by Monaghan was followed by last weekend’s reversal against Galway in the All-Ireland round robin series, a loss that coincided with the resignation of senior hurling manager Michael McShane and Minor football boss Gerard Donnelly.

Such is the drive for success within Tyrone that both managers stepped aside in the immediate aftermath of stinging defeats in the cruellest of circumstances with the hurlers coming up short against London (2-28 to 4-17) and the Minor football side losing to Monaghan in the provincial Semi-Final after a penalty shoot-out.

McShane, who has also managed the Slaughtneil club, held the hurling manager’s post for the Red Hands for three years and in that period the side made progress, particularly in winning the Nicky Rackard Cup last year when the late Damien Cassidy, a legend within the county, hit 0-14 in the Final.

McShane has wielded a considerable influence within Tyrone hurling circles and is anxious to see the strides which the side has taken under his baton replicated under his successor.

“Tyrone hurling is in a good place but you would like to see the team go onwards and upwards,” stresses McShane.

Tyrone may decide to cast their net wide in their quest for a new incumbent and whoever takes the job will inherit a side that is enthusiastic, committed and ambitious.

The departure of Minor boss Donnelly was somewhat unexpected given he had steered the team to success last year. But with the overall standard in Ulster having been stepped up this year and some impressive scores having been flagged up in the provincial Championship, Tyrone found that other sides were biting at their heels.

Tyrone are likely to take time to appoint a successor to Donnelly given that the team’s itinerary on the inter-county front has been completed for the season.