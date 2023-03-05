Tyrone in must-win territory against Kerry as League relegation fears rise

Cormac Quinn of Tyrone makes his way off the pitch after his side's defeat to Mayo — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

It would be no exaggeration to state that Tyrone’s meeting with All-Ireland champions Kerry at Healy Park, Omagh today (12.45pm) would rate as their most important mission since their triumphant appearance in the 2021 All-Ireland Final.

Shattering successive setbacks against Galway and Mayo have impacted on the team’s morale, whereas Kerry will have benefited from their timely pick-me-up last weekend at Armagh’s expense.

Tyrone management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have not so much been provided with food for thought as finding themselves confronted by a myriad of issues that strike at the very psyche of their side.

Defensive frailties, a marked lack of cohesion and surprisingly limited firepower up front have already taken their toll on an outfit that has now lost three games out of four and that’s not a statistic that one usually associates with the Red Hand County.

To add to their discomfort, the Kerry team have acquired a much more familiar look to that which dipped its toes in the League water a few weeks ago. Jason Foley, Tadgh Morley, Tom O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford will come to Omagh today ready to call the shots in a match that has assumed considerable importance not only from the League perspective but also in a Championship context.

The Tyrone attack that started against Mayo mustered only three points from play, thus replicating their feeble input against Roscommon. This has left the management with the onerous task of seeking to install added firepower.

Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane are likely to carry the biggest burden in terms of putting scores on the board while at the other end of the field David Clifford alone is likely to engage the attention of more than one Tyrone player.

It is an indication of just how tight the League title race is that while Mayo and Roscommon share top spot with six points, Kerry are in second along with Galway and Monaghan and yet there is a fine line separating those teams with visions of success and those burdened by thoughts of a potential drop into Division Two.

In this context, today’s match is absolutely crucial. It is very much a must-win battle for the Red Hands.

Tyrone’s defensive mechanism will need to be better oiled today and midfield dominance will be a priority if they are to haul themselves away from the Division One basement.