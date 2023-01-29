Tyrone know we must do better if we are to make impact in the Allianz League, says joint-boss Brian Dooher

Tyrone’s capitulation against Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup Final last Saturday night was precisely what their management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher did not want.

With the Red Hands having been gearing up to launch their campaign in Division One of the Allianz League against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park today (1.30pm), the hope had been that they might be doing so against the backdrop of having lifted an early-season trophy.

Instead, the alternative is the case. The team’s inability to achieve any level of consistency in their performance against the Oak Leaf side which culminated in a shattering 3-11 to 1-5 defeat triggered uncertainty and indeed anxiety ahead of today’s contest. But joint-boss Dooher, a treble All-Ireland winner during Mickey Harte’s reign, believes it is a time for calm heads and rational thinking.

“We knew after the game that we had a bit of work to do because it was very disappointing in terms of the way Derry were able to hit us on the break through their counter-attacking,” points out Dooher.

“We have taken stock of the situation and we hope to put up a better display.

“After having managed to get back on level terms against Derry, we found ourselves chasing the game and there was no way back for us.”

Yet while the result was a setback, all is not lost from a Tyrone perspective.

With newer recruits such as Cormac Munroe, Niall Devlin and Liam Nugent having made an impact in the McKenna Cup, the management will also look to the old guard of Michael McKernan, Matthew Donnelly, Peter Harte and others to set the tone for today’s display.