Tyrone McKenna gutted as nasty cut ends his bid to shock Regis Prograis in Dubai

Tyrone McKenna’s bid to cause a huge shock against Regis Prograis was ended by a cut in the sixth round at Dubai’s Duty Free Tennis Stadium last night.

The Belfast man survived a torrid second round when dropped and in real trouble, but rode out the storm and was just beginning to come into the fight when a nasty gash over his right eye prompted the referee to end the fight on the advice of the doctor.

It was always going to take something very special for McKenna to get the better of the former world champion in this WBC light-welterweight final eliminator, but just when Prograis was beginning to perhaps look a little frustrated that the Belfast man was still in front of him and fighting back, the gash that had been opened by numerous left hands caught up on ‘The Mighty Celt’.

“He is world-class, a heavy-handed man and probably the hardest-hitting man I’ve been in the ring with,” admitted 32-year-old McKenna, whose record slips to 22-3-1.

“I thought I was starting to get into the fight more as the rounds were going on, but I got a cut. I would have loved to continue on because I’ve been cut in most fights, but this one I wasn’t able to continue on with, which I’m gutted about because I wanted to finish.

“The game plan was that I knew he was going to carry massive power in the first few rounds, so just let him work, walk him down and tire him out a bit to fade his power, then come on in the later rounds.

“I think the game plan was going well, so it was just unfortunate I sustained a big cut.”

McKenna opened quite brightly and put some shots together as Prograis seemed content to step back and have a look, establishing his range.

But he was soon into a rhythm with a perfectly timed left finding the target and it was clear he had the power to trouble the Belfast man.

A chopping left to the temple sent McKenna down hard at the beginning of the second.

There was plenty of time left in the round for Prograis to close the show and he went for the finish, but McKenna bravely rode out the storm and managed to fight back a little.

The speed and precision of Prograis’ shots were blurring as he picked his moments and McKenna was staggered by another big left in the third.

The doctor examined the Belfast man at the end of the round with Prograis well on top, but McKenna came out in the fourth determined to turn this into a war.

There could be no questioning the heart of McKenna, who was bloodied but refusing to budge, and the American began to look a little perplexed.

Prograis was well in front but the fifth was seeing McKenna enjoying more success as the fight was turning into the battle he wanted and began to get through with some excellent shots of his own.

Blood was pouring from a cut over McKenna’s right eye in the sixth, bad enough for referee Bence Kovacs to call the doctor and after a brief examination, the injury was deemed to be bad enough to see the fight stopped and Prograis awarded the victory on a TKO after 1.40 of the round.