Tyrone McKenna out of action after BUI pull the plug on Dublin show

Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna had been due to top the Dublin event's bill against Nicholas Esposito

Frustration and disappointment are the overriding emotions as it has been confirmed that Saturday, September 16’s planned show in Dublin has been given the knock-out blow by the Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI).

Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna was due to to the top the bill against Italy’s Nicholas Esposito with the vacant IBO welterweight title on the line, but that is now on the long finger due to the BUI’s decision not to sanction the event that was a joint promotion between Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions.

There were whispers in boxing circles during the week that the show had run into problems with the Board, and they proved true, with the event now off.

“As far as the Boxing Union of Ireland is concerned, they withdrew the licence to promote the event in the RDS,” BUI Chairman Mel Christle confirmed on Friday.

“They (BUI) have offered a meeting with the promoter in early October.”

Christle would not be drawn on the reason why the BUI withdrew its backing for the event that was also due to feature a number of all-Irish clashes, but it now leaves a host of boxers in limbo having just completed training camps ahead of the planned fight week.

It is understood the organisers made a proposal to push the event back one week to September 23 at the National Stadium in Dublin to give time to iron out any issues, but that offer was also rejected on Friday.

Jamie Conlan has been in Florida all week with his brother, Michael, who is trialling new coaches as he plots his own next move in the sport, with the elder of the siblings confirming that he had not been contacted directly by the BUI regarding the issues around the show, had worked around the clock to find a way to make it happen yet learned on Friday that his efforts had been in vain.

Conlan Boxing ran a successful show in Galway, topped by Kieran Molloy and featuring Lisburn’s Kurt Walker, back in April, so this is not their first time dealing with the BUI.

It has come as a shock to all involved, and there is a sense of simmering anger and frustration amongst the boxing community this has come to pass.

In a statement on Friday, Conlan Boxing relayed its disappointment at the “unexpected turn of events”.

“It is with deep regret that we must inform you that our highly anticipated show scheduled to take place at the RDS Arena has been cancelled,” they said.

“Unfortunately, unforeseen issues have arisen, making it impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned.

“We understand how disappointing this news can be, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to resolve the issues, but the circumstances have ultimately forced us to make this difficult decision.

“We greatly value the support of our dedicated fans, and we genuinely appreciate your patience during these challenging times.

“Rest assured, we are actively exploring alternative options to revive the show or reschedule it in the future.”