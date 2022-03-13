Tyrone McKenna’s stock will rise if he gives Regis Prograis a tough night win, lose or draw

I have to give Tyrone McKenna all the credit in the world as he gets ready to take on former world light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis in Dubai on Saturday.

Tyrone actually chased this fight, so it wasn’t a case of him being offered it and then taking his time to think about whether he would take it.

He wanted the fight and wants to fight the best guys around, so you have to admire him for that in a day and age where people like to take easy fights.

He will be well paid for it and that’s the objective of professional boxing, but where some would look for the easier fights for big money, I just have to give him credit as he is a brave man for taking on this challenge and looking to tackle one of the best in the division.

There have been lots of times when Tyrone has been on undercards and ended up stealing the show because he is blood and guts, and always in exciting fights — apart from the time he fought Ohara Davies.

Before that fight, I think we all thought the best thing for him to do would be stay away from Ohara and out-box him, using his height and reach, but in hindsight had he just done what he usually does and get stuck in, he’d probably have won it.

A few weeks ago, I would have said that Prograis was the No.2 light-welterweight in the world behind Josh Taylor, but he is certainly one of the very best light-welterweights out there.

Tyrone will be up against it but he will always go out and have a go, will be in his face and will be throwing back.

Tyrone performed well against Jack Catterall a few years ago and he can take a bit of confidence from that, but I do expect him to see the fight through and for him to be there to the last.

Many people are expecting Prograis to walk through Tyrone, but they don’t realise that he is as tough as old boots and I expect him to hear the final bell and I definitely think his stock will rise after this fight.

He will go out to have a firefight and I don’t think that is a gamble because he is so tough. If he were to stand off Prograis and lose the fight, nobody would really care, but if he gives Prograis a really hard night — win, lose or draw — then people will start talking about him and there could be opportunities off the back of that.

It’s likely the belts in the division will scatter with Taylor moving up to welterweight and I hope Catterall gets a shot at one, which I’m sure he will, so there may well be titles up for grabs after this one and Tyrone could well be in the mix if he performs how I expect him to.

Chocolatito deserves more recognition

It was another incredible performance from Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in the early hours last weekend when he defeated Julio Cesar Martinez.

He is an unbelievable fighter and someone I love to watch. There is nothing flash about him, he just does the basics really well.

He keeps his hands high, punches long to the body, has a good jab, good defence and for any kids who want to learn boxing fundamentals, just have a look at this lad.

He’s 34-years-old now and usually it is the case that the little guys don’t have the same longevity as the bigger men, but he is just incredible.

It wasn’t so long ago we were talking about him as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, but unless you’re a proper boxing fan you may not know who he is.

Marc Leach produced a performance of pure class

I was at ringside for BT Sport in London on Friday night to watch Marc Leach deliver a punch-perfect display to claim the British super-bantamweight title against Chris Bourke.

Bourke was as tough as they come, but his face was like a butcher’s shop at the end and I have no idea how the judges has the cards as close as they were as I scored it 120-109, meaning 11 to Leach and one round a draw.

Don’t give me the whole ‘he was being aggressive line’ — so what! He was well beaten.

The right man won, but it again highlights the poor standard of judging in British boxing.