Tyrone must build momentum after beating Armagh, says Brian Dooher

The ball is thrown in after half-time of the clash between Tyrone and Armagh

Tyrone put their recent dismal spell behind them as they overcame a gallant Armagh outfit in last night’s riveting All-Ireland Football Championship round robin tie at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh.

Recent defeats by Monaghan and Galway were consigned to the shade as the Red Hands turned in a workmanlike if not brilliant performance against their neighbours in a match that ebbed and flowed in the second half in particular.

This time out, Tyrone played with greater confidence and authority in spasms yet they could well have conceded four goals as Armagh’s pressure brought spectacular saves from Niall Morgan that allowed Tyrone to breathe more easily.

With Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy an imposing force at midfield and Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan on fire up front, Tyrone remained in forward gear for the best part of the first half.

With just 12 minutes gone they had built up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with McCurry and Canavan sharing in their early burst of scoring as Armagh took a little time in which to become accustomed to the pace of the game.

Andrew Murnin and Conor Turbitt kept them in touch with points before Mattie Donnelly and the busy McCurry thrust the Red Hands into a 0-7 to 0-3 advantage before Armagh suffered a severe hammer blow.

Joint skipper Rian O’Neill was deemed to have fouled a Tyrone player in a close exchange and referee Martin McNally brandished a red card which brought O’Neill’s involvement to a premature conclusion.

Indeed, it was thought that Armagh had shot their bolt at that juncture but this certainly did not prove to be the case.

They may have been in arrears by 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time but Armagh became re-energised for the second half, thus triggering bays of approval from their support in the 9,000 crowd.

Yet when Tyrone launched a sudden foray that saw McCurry, Michael McKernan and Conor Meyler whip over impressive points, it appeared that their side was to reign supreme again.

Instead it was Armagh who seized the initiative. As the exchanges became more physical, referee McNally was kept fully occupied as he endeavoured to keep a handle on matters which to be fair he succeeded in doing.

But when Rory Grugan and substitute Oisin Conaty pooled their scoring acumen to snatch points, the way was open for Armagh to deliver a grandstand finish.

And they certainly did not fall short in this connection. Turbitt and Grugan trimmed Tyrone’s advantage to 0-12 to 0-9 as Armagh stepped on the accelerator as the final whistle drew closer.

Given the turn the game had taken as the second half unfurled, it was perhaps appropriate that Grugan and Conaty should have had the final say in proceedings by again coming up with scores when they were needed most.

But in the end time ran out for Kieran McGeeney’s men, who had not spared themselves in striving to sustain their challenge in the round robin series.

Manager McGeeney heaped praise on his side while bemoaning their ill-luck that saw them denied the goal they so richly deserved for their second-half efforts in particular.

“They are a great bunch of guys and they have not been getting the little rub of luck you need at this level. Anything they are asked to do they will do it and now we must prepare to face Galway in our final round robin game,” said McGeeney.

“Of course this will not be easy but we have to be up for it just the same. We have been unfortunate in some of our games and we hope that maybe we will get the breaks against Galway.”

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher was certainly relieved that his side had got back to winning ways and their preparations for their final round robin game against Westmeath will now swing into action.

“This will be a tough game for us because we are aware of how close they ran Armagh last weekend,” declared Dooher.

“They won the Tailteann Cup last year and they seem to thrive on challenges.

“It’s important for us to keep this bit of momentum going now. The boys are very keen to give of their best and I feel they can step up to the mark against Westmeath who will probably relish the challenge,” .

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan 0-1, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; C Kilpatrick 0-1, B Kennedy; C Meyler 0-1, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry 0-6 (1f), M Donnelly 0-1, D Canavan 0-3. Subs: McGeary for Sludden (44), R Canavan for Oguz (52), N Devlin for Harte (58), R Donnelly for McCurry (67).

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe , C Cumiskey, J Og Burns 0-1; B Crealey, C Mackin; J Duffy, R Grugan 0-4 (2f), S Campbell; C Turbitt 0-2 (1f), A Murnin 0-1, R O’Neill 0-1 (f) . Subs: R McQuillan for Cumiskey (half-time), S McPatrlan for Crealey (44), O Conaty 0-2 for Campbell (54), A Nugent for McKay (67)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)