Tyrone need rapid start to boost our Division One safety bid: Feargal Logan

Tyrone ace Darren McCurry has been in fine form despite his county's struggles — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Right now, neither Tyrone nor Monaghan require any reminding as to just what it is like to walk a tightrope.

When the sides lock horns in the penultimate round of Allianz Football League Division One at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones today (2pm), they will do so in the knowledge that defeat could see them consigned to Division Two next year.

Conversely, the winners might just find themselves sharing second place in the table which really goes to underline the thin line that separates progress and failure in the elite bracket.

Tyrone’s win over Kerry in their most recent outing has reignited the flame of optimism and the knowledge that Monaghan will be desperately keen to extend their nine-year tenure in the top bracket will undoubtedly prove a further spur to the home side.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan acknowledges that his team face a tough challenge, though.

“Obviously we have made things hard for ourselves but if we can get off on the right foot I think we will be in with a big chance,” insists Logan.

With the Canavan brothers Ruairi and Darragh on fire in their attack along with Darren McCurry, Tyrone believe they have the scoring power to trouble their hosts. And with Frank Burns, Kevin McKernan and Padraig Hampsey on top of their game, the Red Hands may be able to subdue the Oriel attack.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey has watched his side blow hot and cold in the League to date but is fully aware that they need to bring their ‘A’ game to the table today.

“Tyrone will have taken encouragement from that win over Kerry so we must be on our toes. We have shown that we can function well when we get into our stride,” maintains Corey.

Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan and Jack McCarron have been in fine form in the Monaghan attack while skipper Kieran Duffy and the experienced Ryan Wylie marshal a defence that can be difficult to penetrate.

Monaghan’s lack of consistency has worried Corey but he still believes that with home advantage his team might just benefit from a reprieve today.

Meanwhile, Donegal face a stern challenge against League leaders Mayo at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey today (3.45pm). The Connacht outfit have been in fine form and with players such as Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor, Ryan O’Donoghue and James Carney in fine fettle, they will be keen to resume where they left off in their recent drubbing of Tyrone.

Donegal boss Paddy Carr has had to come to terms with the loss of key players such as skipper Paddy McBrearty and the versatile Ryan McHugh but players such as Conor O’Donnell, Johnny McGroddy, Daire O Baoill and in particular Oisin Gallen have been catching the eye of late.

Nothing less than a win will do for the north west side today but they will find the going tough to say the least.