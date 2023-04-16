Tyrone raring to go in Ulster Quarter-Final after last year’s woe: Padraig Hampsey

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey is keen to help his county make an impact in the Championship — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Tyrone skipper Padraig Hampsey is well aware that today’s Ulster Senior Football Quarter-Final against Monaghan marks the first step in his team’s hoped-for Championship revival.

In contrast to 2021 when ‘Sam’ was paraded through the Red Hand County for the fourth time, last year proved a distressing experience for the county with Championship aspirations derailed even before the side was up and running.

Like everyone else in the county, Hampsey does not want to experience the disappointment and heartbreak that accompanied the team’s lacklustre truncated Championship innings last year.

Instead, he is focused on what he hopes will be a renaissance now that the side has retained its status in Division One of the League and recaptured the spirit on which success was built two years ago.

“The Allianz League proved important from our perspective as it allowed our management to assess the progress of new faces in this Tyrone side and I think they were impressed with what we witnessed,” reveals Hampsey.

“The real test will come when we will face a Monaghan side that have shown themselves to be well capable of achieving Championship success. They won’t be fazed by having to deal with the challenge we will have to offer.”

Ruairi Canavan, Cormac Quinn and Joe Oguz are among the young lions who have been making their presence felt in the Tyrone side but who are likely to be put to a rigorous test against a recalibrated Monaghan side.

“There is no doubt that Monaghan have a good mix of youth and experience. They have players like Rory Beggan, Kieran Duffy, Dessie Ward, Conor Boyle, Conor McManus and Ryan Wylie, all of whom are vastly experienced and know the ropes,” points out Coalisland clubman Hampsey.

“The challenge for us will be to get into our stride quickly, to get as much ball up into our attack as possible and to minimise errors.”

Hampsey admits that while Tyrone were disappointed to lose games in the early stages of the League, he emphasises that the pressure will be on from today.

“While there is a perceived back door in the Championship, we want to take the direct route to success if we can at all. It’s vital that we sustain a winning mindset,” he insists.

While he feels that the blend of youth and experience within his side can flourish on the Championship stage, he acknowledges that every team is now focused on taking the shortest possible route to success — and that means remaining in a winning groove.

“Yes, I know it’s a big demand but how else can you expect to achieve success? We feel we have the right balance in our side but then Monaghan will have faith in their resources. That win over Mayo in their last outing in the League gave Monaghan a massive uplift in terms of morale and, even more importantly, in terms of ambition,” states Hampsey.

“They won’t be coming to Omagh cap in hand — rather, we know they will fight right to the end.”