Tyrone too powerful for Fermanagh in Ulster Championship opener

An electrifying third quarter period of dominance saw Tyrone snuff out the challenge of a gallant Fermanagh outfit in last night’s Ulster Championship preliminary round tie at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

And yet again a tie between two Ulster sides climaxed in a fracas which saw impressive Tyrone substitute Conor McKenna incur a red card while Fermanagh duo Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons were shown yellow cards by overworked referee Joe McQuillan.

It was Tyrone’s power, pace and precision that saw them glide effortlessly through the third quarter before Fermanagh staged a brief rally, but by then Tyrone were already safely through to a first round meeting with Derry.

Fermanagh, though, showed their intent to play on the front foot from the outset and when they swept into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, Tyrone looked discomfited and, indeed, uncertain on occasions.

With Sean Quigley a constant threat up front and both Ryan Lyons and Declan McCusker driving forward at every opportunity, the home side gained in confidence with Quigley landing three points, two from frees, while Lyons pocketed a brace of scores.

But when Tyrone began to exert control at midfield where Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy exerted a considerable presence, they asked more searching questions of the Erne County defence.

Early points from Darragh Canavan and Niall Sludden had kept the Red Hands in contention but when Darren McCurry swept over three majestic points in an explosive six-minute burst they were very much back in business.

And as if to drive home this point, the ever-dangerous Conor Meyler scorched forward in the 32nd minute to drill home a superb goal which was followed by a Cathal McShane point that saw Tyrone hold a narrow 1-6 to 0-8 interval lead.

But that was as good as it got for Fermanagh. With McCurry taking his haul of points to six, Michael McKenna serving up a cultured display of finishing and Michael Conroy and Liam Rafferty making a huge impact from the bench, Tyrone reigned supreme for the greater part of the second-half.

It was a spectacular goal from Rafferty in the 53rd minute that effectively sealed Fermanagh’s fate before McKenna and Cathal McShane hoisted over late points to quench Fermanagh’s spirit after Josh Largo Ellis and Conal Jones had pirated goals that ensured the Erne men did their best to salvage the game.

Indeed, the Erne side were victims of their own profligacy in the closing stages as they surrendered possession rather too easily and then succumbed to searing Tyrone counter-attacks. The impact which their substitutes made will certainly give Tyrone management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher considerable encouragement going forward.

And given that Peter Harte and the Donnelly brothers Richie and Mattie are also likely to be in the frame to face Derry, competition for starting places will certainly hot up as Tyrone set their sights even more firmly on retaining their Ulster title.

Their league form may have been indifferent but the manner in which Tyrone went about their business in the second-half last night underlined that championship honours tend to be in a class of their own.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, F Burns, C Meyler 1-0; C Kilpatrick 0-1, B Kennedy 0-1; K McGeary 0-1, M O’Neill, N Sludden 0-1; D McCurry 0-6 (4f), C McShane 0-3 (1f), D Canavan 0-1. Subs: C McKenna 0-2 for O’Neill (half-time), L Rafferty 1-0 for McGeary (49), M Conroy 0-1 for McCurry (57), C Shields for Canavan (65).

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, J Cassidy, A Breen; J McMahon 0-1, R O’Callaghan, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; R Lyons 0-3 (1f), C Jones 1-1, J Largo Ellis 1-0; C Corrigan, D McGurn 0-1, S Quigley 0-3 (1f, 1 ‘45’.) Subs: O Kelm for O’Callaghan (54), G Jones 0-1 for Corrigan (56), J McDade for Breen (56).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).