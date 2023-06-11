Tyrone will have a big say in who clinches All-Ireland crown: Ciaran McBride

Tyrone may be perceived to have been limping along rather than striding towards more progress but their meeting with Westmeath in the last of their All-Ireland Championship round robin fixtures next Sunday will afford the team an opportunity to unleash their skills.

Having been defeated by Galway and pushed to the pin of their collar by Armagh in the round robin series to date, Tyrone clearly relish the opportunity to highlight their attributes ahead of the closing stages of the All-Ireland series.

And among those who are hoping that the team can emerge into the limelight again is former player Ciaran McBride, who wore the Red Hand jersey with distinction in the 1990s.

McBride had watched Tyrone chart a difficult course through the Allianz League before making an untimely exit from the Ulster Championship at the hands of Monaghan prior to last Saturday’s win over Armagh.

Now McBride, who has rendered tremendous service to the GAA at schools, club and county levels in Tyrone, feels that the Red Hands, under the guidance of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, could yet have a say in the destination of ‘Sam’.

“When you look at how teams like Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and even Derry struggled at the weekend you get a gist of what is happening,” insists McBride. “There is no doubt there are now more runners in the race to ‘Sam’ than many think. Is there really a frontrunner? I don’t really think so.

“I have watched a lot of football over this past couple of weekends and there is no stand-out team, simple as. This means that Tyrone have as good a chance as other perceived runners at this point.”

And schoolteacher McBride is not afraid to paint a positive picture from Tyrone’s perspective.

“This is traditionally the time of year Tyrone become dangerous,” he asserts. “Indeed, I would say it’s coming into their peak time. I think Tyrone could easily push on from here. No one wants to draw Kerry or Dublin but Tyrone are another side that teams will not want to be pitted against.

“And if it’s going to be a big hitter, they definitely will not want to take on Tyrone in Croke Park.”

McBride believes that with games set to come thick and fast from the weekend after next, people will be held spellbound.

“There will be a lot of games that will be hard to call but that’s how you want it,” asserts McBride.

If Tyrone manage to reach the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals, they can certainly anticipate an appreciable upsurge in their support.

Armagh followers were at Healy Park, Omagh in similar numbers to their Red Hand brethren but should Tyrone chart progress then their dormant fans will emerge to get behind them.

“There is no doubt that fans get behind a side when they gain momentum. That has always been the case in Tyrone and I think that we will see it all over again — and soon,” predicts McBride.