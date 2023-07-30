Tyrone’s Caolan Loughran is raring to go after penning deal with the UFC

Northern Ireland's Caolan Loughran is hoping to make an impact in the UFC

Tucked away just off the main Cookstown to Omagh road lies the ancient townland of Beaghmore.

Famous in the archaeological world for its neolithic stone circles, Beaghmore will soon also be known for being home to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s newest recruit.

Caolan Loughran will become the latest in a small number of athletes from the province to ply their trade in the famous Octagon.

The Team Kaoban star has just been snapped up by the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion following a stellar Cage Warriors run.

And the former Holy Trinity College Cookstown pupil has already began preparations for his UFC debut.

“It brings me a lot of pride to be the first Tyrone man to make it to the UFC. It is quite literally a dream come true,” said Loughran.

“When I found out initially I was kind of on a high but now it’s very much changed. I’ve flipped the switch… I didn’t come this far only to come this far.

“This is very much the first stage of my UFC career and run to becoming the UFC bantamweight world champion.”

‘The Don’ cites moving to Liverpool a number of years ago as being key to his success due to the coaching offered at Team Kaoban.

“I miss home all the time but you have to do what you have to do,” he added.

“My coaches here at Kaoban are in my opinion the best coaches in the world, that’s why I live in Liverpool.

“They’ve brought 10 guys to the UFC and I’m now the 11th so the numbers speak for themselves”

Loughran has built a solid CV and fan following in Cage Warriors and feels that it has ideally positioned him for success Stateside.

“My Cage Warriors run was very dominant. I gained a lot of confidence and a lot of experience there. I ran through the best guys in Europe to solidify myself as the top guy in Europe,” he said.

As for the challenge which is presented by his opponent, French favourite Yanis Ghemmouri, at UFC Paris on September 2, 27-year-old Loughran is taking it all in his stride.

“The top tier of the UFC is full of absolute killers. Everyone there is dangerous but I just feel that I am a wee bit more dangerous,” he said.

“When I hit 135ers they stay hit, and when I grip 135ers I am as strong as any bantamweight in the world.

“With Ghemmouri, I will just take him down, put him on his back and he’ll be like a fish out of water… then I will hit the back, hit the mount and finally finish him”

Watch out Paris, Beaghmore’s finest is on his way.