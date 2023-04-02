Tyrone's character has been put to the test in League, says Feargal Logan

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan does not hesitate in branding the Allianz Football League as having been “character-testing” for his side.

They may have secured their slot in Division One for another year but ahead of the Ulster Championship, Logan believes that the League gave both himself and his managerial colleague Brain Dooher a further insight into their side.

“We lost a couple of our early games in the League and that was a wake-up call if you like. But we then managed to turn the corner and survive and along with that we have been able to take some comfort from the form of some of the newcomers we introduced to the panel,” points out Logan.

“Cormac Quinn, Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan to name but three have been very impressive so far.

“This is complemented by the form of old war-horses such as Ronan McNamee and Niall Sludden so you could say there is a good mix in the side right now. The League was character-testing for us, if you like.”

While Logan is more than happy to see Tyrone having booked their place at the top table for next year, he is now strongly focused on striving to oversee the return of the Ulster title to the Red Hand County following the Championship disappointment of last year which saw a marked comedown from the 2021 All-Ireland success.

“Tyrone cherish titles at all levels and obviously the Ulster title carries huge status,” stresses Logan.

“We have our first match coming up against Monaghan, who have been buoyed by the fact that they have retained their place in Division One.

“While we have our eyes on the senior provincial Championship trophy, our Minors and Under-20 teams will be going hard at it as well.

“But it’s a competitive industry and we know there are plenty of other counties out there who have their sights on glory.

“The thing about Championship football is that you can be a little bit lucky or cruelly unlucky but you can certainly take it from me that we will be giving it our best shot to end up with silverware.”