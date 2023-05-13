Tyrone’s Ulster Minor defence still on track after swatting aside Fermanagh to reach Semis

The real business of the knockout stages of the Ulster Minor Championship took place yesterday afternoon with all the fancied sides making it through to the Semi-Finals of the competition.

Holders Tyrone experienced little difficulty in seeing off the challenge of Fermanagh at Healy Park. With only eight minutes gone on the clock the writing was already on the wall for the visitors as they trailed 2-3 to 0-0, with Aidan Hegarty and Darragh Donaghy getting the Tyrone goals.

Michael Burns then found the net for Fermanagh and Mattie McDermott got a couple of points but it was only a temporary respite. Ruairi McCullagh kicked four points, with Nathan Farry and Leo Hughes getting a brace each, while Donaghy and Conor O’Neill added goals to leave it 4-11 to 1-2 at the break.

Donaghy, Hegarty and Liam Lawn all tagged on points for the winners in the second period and while Oisin Swift got a Fermanagh goal, both Matthew Howe and Sheenan Fay raised green flags for the hosts as it finished 6-21 to 2-4.

Derry are another of the fancied sides and they too had a convincing win as they saw off Antrim 2-15 to 0-1 at Owenbeg. Eamon Young sent them on their way with an eighth minute goal and they never looked back after that.

Oisin Doherty found the net at the three quarter stage and there were points for the Oak Leafers from Young (3), John Boyle (3), Darach McGonigle (3), Tommy Rogers and Fionn McEldowney. Antrim’s sole point on the day came from Callum Gribben.

Monaghan made home advantage count against Armagh winning on a 2-16 to 2-5 scoreline. Darragh McNulty bagged both goals for the Orchard lads but they were always chasing the game.

Centre half back Tommy Mallen, Ma McGinnity, Canice Murphy, Andrew Stuart and Matthew Finn were among the scorers for a Monaghan side who now meet Tyrone in the Semi-Finals, while Derry meet either Donegal or Cavan.