UFC stars Rhys McKee and Caolan Loughran suffer defeats in Paris

It was a tough night at the office for two Northern Irish mixed martial artists who left everything in the UFC Octagon last night. UFC Paris saw multiple entertaining bouts but none more so than the two gutsy wars put on by Rhys McKee and Caolan Loughran.

Both men entered the Accor Arena as underdogs but left the cage with more than a little respect in valiant defeat. Ballymena man McKee was making his UFC return after a three year hiatus against explosive striker Ange Loosa.

In the opening two rounds 27 year old McKee kept coming forward against the Congo native despite being repeatedly tagged with some powerful hooks. “Skeletor” showed an abundance of grit to bring the bout into the final stanza and almost took the win as Loosa struggled to stay in the fight. The judges ultimately awarded Loosa a deserved unanimous decision win but McKee can hold his head high as he continues his second UFC stint. Next up in front of the partisan French crowd was undefeated Kildress man Caolan Loughran.

Loughran clearly enjoyed antagonising the French fans but found the accurate striking of experienced Parisian Taylor Lapilus too hot to handle. Loughran applied constant pressure on the hometown favourite throughout, gaining several takedowns but the judges gave the nod to the Frenchman due to the damage inflicted on the feet. Despite the unanimous decision defeat Loughran will have garnered a ton of respect stateside amongst UFC brass due to his willingness to face a dangerous foe on short notice in his promotional debut.