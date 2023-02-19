Ulster boss Dan McFarland urges his men to face up to challenging trips to South Africa and Wales

Ulster ace Nathan Doak puts the boot in as he takes aim at the Glasgow posts — © ©INPHO/Craig Watson

Dan McFarland is urging Ulster to relish their away missions against the Sharks and Cardiff — © ©INPHO/Craig Watson

The significance of this game for Ulster made the outcome even more deflating despite stealing away from a wind and rain swept Scotstoun with a point in a 17-11 loss to Glasgow.

And off the back of their third defeat from their last four URC games, Dan McFarland and his players have little time before the long haul to Durban for Saturday’s rearranged meeting with the Sharks.

Not the place you would want to visit at the best of times, especially with the need to collect more wins imperative if Ulster are to stay in the top four never mind the fact that after coming back from South Africa, they visit Cardiff and, as with Glasgow, take on another artificial surface.

A heady mix of overall imprecision — their maul was no game-changing weapon, unlike Glasgow’s — wobbly enough discipline and bluntness in attack aligned to falling short when it came to racking up points all assisted in Ulster contributing much to their own downfall.

True, but an in-form Glasgow — missing a raft of Test players — also played their part and did so demonstrating attributes their visitors clearly lacked with an impactful bench which deservedly swung the contest in the home team’s favour.

“We’ve acknowledged the fact that this is going to be an extremely tough period for us,” McFarland said after his squad had acquired their point through the final kick from John Cooney, who was again a sub.

“We’ll face that head on,” he added.

“Trips to Durban at this time of year are very difficult, the heat and the travel, and having to come back and play against Cardiff on their artificial pitch is a real challenge for us but we’ve got to get it done and pick some points up.

“We’ve got five games left and we want to pick up some points.

“We finish with three home games but we’ve still got to get over these two away games,” he stated.

And in terms of Friday night, McFarland said: “We were pretty disappointed with our performance in the second half and also disappointed that we had opportunities in the first half to score points and didn’t take them.

“Then in the second half we gave away too many penalties at the set-piece.

“I didn’t really understand some of the refereeing decisions, but we also didn’t defend the maul very well.”

Jack Dempsey’s second-half try, Glasgow’s second of three, was a case in point as centre Stafford McDowall won the lineout which allowed Glasgow’s forwards to peel around the front where Ulster were light defensively.

It was well thought out and executed, indeed all three Warriors’ scores came from lineout mauls, on a night when spraying the ball wide never looked too comfortable an option for either team.

Having said that, if Ulster had shown a tad more ambition when knocking on the door near the end of the first half, which ended with the visitors leading 8-5 thanks to Harry Sheridan’s 29th-minute try and Nathan Doak’s long-range penalty to close the opening 40, then they would surely have acquired a healthier lead.

As McFarland admitted: “You’ve got to finish those off. It should have been 15-5 to us (at half-time).”

Should have been but wasn’t and after that the initiative and momentum was with the home side.