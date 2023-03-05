Ulster can now home in on goal of sealing a Semi-Final spot at Ravenhill

Mike Lowry passes the ball as he aims to get Ulster on the front foot — © ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

I reckon that Ulster’s 42-20 victory over Cardiff has definitely bagged them a home Quarter-Final and if Leinster can beat the Stormers in the next round, that will also open the gate for Ulster to really go for that second-place finish in the table.

I think with the three remaining regular season fixtures that Ulster have, which are all at home, it’s not just about winning, it’s about going all out for 15 points.

They’ll need that to give them every chance of a second-place finish which would then mean a home Semi-Final if they get through their last-eight tie.

Last night was a job well done and after watching them against Glasgow they’ve really pulled something out of the fire in the last two games.

Ulster looked really good against Cardiff and that was very encouraging, but I guess you have to remember that a side like, say, Leinster will just never give you the sort of time and space that Cardiff, without so many frontliners, surrendered to Ulster last night.

But all things considered, the amount of travelling Ulster have had to do and the amount of juggling that there has been with the squad, they have done really well to get two straight wins.

They took full advantage of what was on offer and for that they have to be given plenty of credit, not only with what they delivered at the Arms Park but how they managed the trip to South Africa.

The chat about the plastic pitch and how it helps the speed of play is interesting. It really does help, especially when it’s a dry evening as it was in Cardiff, even though it was bitterly cold.

It was the perfect evening to throw the ball around and Ulster took full advantage.

They looked so good with the ball in hand but at the same time Cardiff gave them as much time and space as they needed and that was exemplified in just how much Billy Burns was able to function with ease.

Billy played really well — and you can only play what’s in front of you — but there was no pressure whatsoever being put on him.

The speed of ball at the ruck was the thing Ulster were really good at and because of it I thought Nathan Doak played really, really well.

His passing was sublime and throwing it in front of Billy, who was able to hit it at pace and then have any number of options available.

Outside Billy, Stewart Moore looked really comfortable and confident too. I have to say Stewart seems to be getting better and better and has been able to show some really impressive and silky skills.

The scrum went well, the maul was good — especially in the second half — and I thought Marcus Rea was very good. I reckon he had a point to prove after being left out for a while by Dan McFarland.

Marcus was so good in the back-row last season, and I was glad to see him going so well in Cardiff alongside another great effort from Nick Timoney. And, of course, not forgetting Harry Sheridan, who is going to play a lot of games and play week in and week out, a bit like Alan O’Connor.

I must mention Jacob Stockdale as well. That try has to do him good and it was great to see him scoring again for Ulster after so long without.

He took a couple of high balls and was good with ball in hand. He was taken off straight after he went for an intercept for one of their tries which I thought was a case of, ‘Hold on big man, you’ve played well but don’t get ahead of yourself’.

We all know that Jacob has got lots of ability and hopefully something like that score can really get him going now.

Stephen Ferris is part of the Viaplay team bringing every game live from the BKT United Rugby Championship throughout the season including all the knock-out stages and Grand Final.

