Ulster champions Derry book spot in All-Ireland quarter-finals

Derry 1-19 Clare 1-13

Ulster champions Derry eventually saw off the challenge of a stubborn Clare side to book safe passage through to this year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

After going in at the break all square, Ciaran Meenagh’s side emerged for the second-half a different animal and a blistering third quarter eventually broke the Munster men’s resistance.

Emmett McMahon’s goal midway through the opening half briefly shot Clare into the lead, but one Benny Heron pounced from close range in the 47th minute, there was no looking back for the Ulster men.

With Donegal getting the better of Monaghan in the other Group 4 encounter, Derry can now look forward to a week off thanks to their top place finish.

Derry started with former captain Christopher McKaigue but manager Meenagh said that the Slaughtneil man’s omission was precautionary and that he will be fit and ready in two-week’s time.

There was another injury care for the Oakleafers when Conor Glass was forced off after shipping a heavy challenge, but Meenagh again said that his withdrawal was nothing of concern.

Derry settled the quicker and wasted no time in working the scoreboard.

Only two minutes had elapsed when Manus Doherty was punished for a foul on Shane McGuigan, and the Slaughtneil marksman duly dusted himself down to kick the resulting free over the bar.

Derry’s fast start was rewarded again three minutes later when goalkeeper Odhran Lynch kicked the ball between the posts to double the Oakleafers advantage.

The Ulster men continued to dominate proceedings but Paul Cassidy, Pádraig McGrogan and McGuigan were all guilty of poor finishing.

Emmet McMahon eventually landed Clare’s first score in the 9th minute. McMahon’s opening score coming from a free after Ciaran McFaul had fouled Jamie Malone.

Derry continued to dominate and Conor McCluskey claimed his second assist of the half after 13 minutes when he put Ethan Doherty in the clear before McGuigan gave Derry a three-point advantage after 15 minutes.

Niall Loughlin and McMahon from a free exchanged points before the game's first goal chance arrived in the 19th minute.

Derry’s Loughlin got in behind the Clare defence but his low shot was deflated away to safety by the outstretched right leg of Clare shot stopper, Stephen Ryan.

But the small crowd at a rain sodden Pearse Park didn’t have long to wait on the game's first goal.

Just three minutes later Clare took the lead for the first time after McMahon found himself in Achers of space from Brian McNamara. McMahon finished cooly to the Derry net after a smart dummy got the better of Lynch before placing his shot beyond the reach of the covering Conor Doherty.

Derry levelled quickly through Lynch and the nip and tuck nature continued all the way to half-time as the confidence of the Banner men grew by the minute.

Daniel Walsh kicked a fine score either side of two McMahon frees, but two more points from McGuigan and an effort from the tightest of angles from Gareth McKinless meant that the teams went in at the break level pegging. Derry 0-9 Clare 1-6.

Loughlin’s free in the first minute of the second half was the signal for Derry to up the ante as they went on to dispose this year’s Munster finalists in a ruthless manner.

A point quickly followed from Paul Cassidy before Derry Full-back Eoin McEvoy got in behind the Clare defence to square a pass to Heron who finished to the corner with aplomb.

Paul Cassidy, Loughlin, McKinless and McGuigan all went on to add to their tallies and Derry can now look forward to their second consecutive All-Ireland quarter-final.

Derry: O Lynch (0-2), Padraig Cassidy, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty, G McKinless (0-2), P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers, B Heron (1-0), Paul Cassidy (0-2), E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul. S McGuigan (0-9 4f), N Loughlin (0-4 1f).

Replacements: N Toner for Pádraig Cassidy (47), Ben McCarron for McFaul (56), Shea Downey for B Heron (60), Paul McNeil for Glass (66), D Cassidy for McEvoy (72).

Clare: S Ryan, R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty, A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine, C O’Connor, D Bohannon (0-1), D Walsh (0-1), E McMahon (1-6 6f), J Malone (0-3 1f), B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins.

Replacements: M Garry (0-1) for Rouine (HT), A Griffin for O’Connor (51), I Ugweru for Sweeney (53), M McInerney (53), D O’Neill for Bohannon (67).

Referee: Mr Sean Hurson (Tyrone).