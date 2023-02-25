Ulster coach Dan McFarland hails Duane Vermeulen’s impact in Durban win

The South African took the captain’s armband for his return to his homeland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hailed the influence of Duane Vermeulen after the Springbok legend starred on home soil in the win against the Sharks.

The northern province sealed a second away victory in South Africa this season on a humid Durban afternoon, scoring four tries along the way to bring a full haul of points back to Belfast.

Returning after missing the loss to Glasgow, Vermeulen played his part in transforming a maul that misfired in both attack and defence a week ago while also popping up with a few big carries and turnovers.

"Of course he is," said McFarland when asked if the 36-year-old was playing well enough to make one last World Cup in France later this year.

"This is a guy that not long ago made two massive plays in a game against the All Blacks.

"That's what Duane does. He's the best mauler in the world and when you need a play, Duane makes plays.

"He might not be all-singing, all-dancing, making 16 carries a game but, man, the influence he has on games. He makes game changing moments. At the level South Africa will be playing at the World Cup, you need that kind of player.

"We asked him to be captain today. Alan O'Connor captains our team on a regular basis.

"I chatted with Duane, I chatted with Al, and the fact that we were coming to a part of the world that Duane is from and the influence that he has on the players around him and his understanding of South African rugby, it was a great opportunity to use that experience in the role of captain.

"Al does what Al does every week as captain anyway. Having Duane lead us out, he probably puts the fear of god into South Africans."

McFarland added that he was proud of his entire squad who only arrived in South Africa on Thursday evening and came through to win in a testing heat.

"It was always going to be a tough game with the conditions," he said. "Very humid is something that we're not used to.

"The lads found it physically tough. Just chatting to them in the changing room I think the common consensus was that it was tougher than our Lions away game earlier in the season that was played at altitude with the sun out.

"Really proud that they stuck in physically and stuck in to give it everything they had to get the win.

"South Africa is a tough place to come so to win both of our away games, the team should be very proud of it."