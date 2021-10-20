Ulster face a big step up against Connacht but I still fancy them to get the job done at the Aviva Stadium

Former Ireland and Ulster star Stephen Ferris writes for Sunday Life Sport in association with Premier Sports

Ulster face their first interpro of the season on Saturday.

That always adds something to the occasion and this meeting with Connacht is at the Aviva Stadium too instead of the Sportsground.

The opposition were very unlucky to narrowly lose at Munster last weekend and will want and need to improve on one win in four.

And this will be a step-up for top of the table Ulster especially if Connacht have Bundee Aki again and with Jack Carty in good form.

Even so, you would fancy Ulster especially with the momentum they bring into the game.

Just on last week’s win over the Lions, as myself and Premier Sports colleague Mark Robson were leaving the stadium on Friday night, we saw a woman who walked over to speak to someone she knew and we heard her say: ‘what did you think of that?’

And the other person turned around and said: ‘Well, a win’s a win.’

And I think that sums it up and not just last Friday night, it sums up the last four weeks.

Look, Ulster haven’t hit their straps at all yet they’re winning, scoring lots of tries and sitting pretty in the table.

As Ulster supporters we are very picky, but that’s always the case when you feel like your team isn’t playing that well.

And yet it feels that they have so much more to give and are just waiting to click which has to be a massive positive and I’m sure Dan McFarland is happy enough with that situation.

However, I have to stop myself there because the cynic in me naturally questions the quality of the opposition Ulster have played over the last few weeks.

And that also comes with the realisation that there will be much tougher tasks ahead especially with the lead-in to Europe with Ulster having to take on Leinster away after the break for the autumn Tests before then getting to Europe.

And Europe looks very unforgiving, starting away to Clermont before then facing Northampton at home.

But look, let’s cut to the chase. The whole process has to be about building and peaking for the right time.

I don’t care if Ulster lose several games along the way, what I care about is Ulster performing when it comes to later in the season when we hope they are in knockout competitions and that they are finally able to surpass what they have tried to do in previous years by getting their hands on a trophy. That’s what it’s all about.

In terms of where we are at the moment, it’s also worth pointing out that Ulster have been going along while missing key players.

It doesn’t matter what team it is, if you’re missing key players it’s always going to have an impact on how you play.

Sometimes you really need to have somebody to run over a gain-line and get you front-foot ball and, generally, be a bit of a menace.

For example Stuart McCloskey (currently side-lined) fits that mould.

And defensively he also isn’t the biggest tackler around but what he does give is disruption and he’s very good at slowing the ball around the breakdown and in the choke tackle.

In the back-row,

I think David McCann and Matty Rea are getting really good game-time but Nick Timoney is stealing the show every week. Timoney seems on a different level.

But when Ulster aren’t winning front-foot ball and gain-line they get very loose and we saw that at times last Friday night.

That’s worrying but, look, better things are hopefully just around the corner.

As for Will Addison’s broken leg, it was shocking to see and particularly the innocuous way that it happened.

He was just flicking it on and the next thing he’s clattered from behind.

What happened was just terrible luck and would have happened that way to anybody hit like that.

I feel very sorry for him because, believe me, people don’t understand the hard work that goes into making a return after such a lengthy period and I should know.

Now it looks like he will be spending another lengthy spell on the side-lines and before you know it years can have passed with you only playing a handful of games. Mentally that is truly very tough.

