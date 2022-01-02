Ulster facing Covid fixture hell if clash against Munster becomes latest to fall

Ulster are facing the prospect of a busy Six Nations window if they aren’t given the green light by United Rugby Championship officials for next week’s final festive inter-pro against Munster.

Dan McFarland’s side have already seen games against Connacht and Leinster postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad and there are concerns that Saturday’s Thomond Park fixture could also fall by the wayside as the virus continues to impact their squad.

While it was their initial outbreak that called off their game against Connacht, it is understood that further positive cases earlier this week in the Ulster squad was what forced the postponement of yesterday’s clash against Leinster.

Currently there are only four weekends available for Ulster to reschedule their two postponed fixtures — the first two in February and the second and third in March — and adding the Munster fixture to that logjam would only further muddy the waters as the southern province are unavailable for the two dates in March having seen their two postponed games in South Africa rescheduled for then.

Extending the season is not an option for the URC either as the Final is on the weekend of June 23/24/25 which is just two weeks before the summer Test series begin, and Ireland will want their squad to convene as soon as possible ahead of their first Test against the All Blacks on July 9 to undergo PCR tests to ensure they are safe to travel.

It is believed that the option of midweek matches, used by the Gallagher Premiership after the first lockdown, is not an option that the URC are considering due to concerns over player welfare, and if it was not possible to reschedule any of the postponed games they would instead abandon them outright and split the points between the two teams.

Therefore there is an urgency to get as many games as possible played now and Ulster will be keen that they don’t see a third straight Irish derby called off, otherwise they could end up playing nearly every weekend between now and the end of the season.

Currently the province are testing at least twice a week in order to detect any cases within the squad, while McFarland limited training to small pods of players so as to reduce the exposure of Covid-19, but in order to be allowed to play in Limerick next weekend they will need to prove to URC chiefs that their outbreak has been contained.

There could yet be a lifeline coming, though, due to France’s hardened stance on their club teams playing European fixtures, which could impact Ulster who are scheduled to play Clermont in Belfast on January 22.

If the French government decide not to ease their restrictions sufficiently to allow their sides to participate, then URC chiefs could move some fixtures around to ease the fixture congestion later in the season, with Benetton, Cardiff, Connacht, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors also due to play French opposition that weekend.

However, that brings up the new question of where the postponed European fixtures factor back in.

It is believed European chiefs are seriously considering scrapping the round of 16 and playing the games then, with the competition going straight to Quarter-Finals instead, but no decision has yet been made.